Upwork’s Global Launch of Project Catalog™ Offers Businesses New Way to Work, Grow, and Scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced the early global launch of Project Catalog™, a curated collection of predefined projects that customers can browse and buy from in just a few clicks. The release comes at a time when companies of all sizes are discovering the power of Upwork and transforming their workforce models to leverage highly skilled, independent talent across a broad range of core functions. The launch is part of Upwork’s ongoing focus on creating more innovative and powerful ways for businesses and talent to work together, whether through Upwork’s Enterprise suite of services, its Talent Marketplace, or the latest way to leverage Upwork, Project Catalog.

“We see on the horizon a future in which independent talent will work at the heart of every business,” said Hayden Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer at Upwork. “COVID-19 provided a shock to the system for businesses everywhere, many of which are now rethinking how they work for the long term. Many have experienced the incredible benefits of accessing the most highly skilled talent on demand, regardless of location, using Upwork. They are starting to understand the tremendous competitive advantage that an instantly scalable workforce of talented people offers—and we are continuing to sharpen these advantages, most recently with the global launch of Project Catalog. I’m excited that as of today, Project Catalog is available to our customers who are using Upwork as the new operating system for their business.”

Project Catalog offers an additional opportunity for businesses and independent professionals to work together instantly on Upwork’s work marketplace. Clients can solve their most pressing work needs by leveraging Project Catalog’s curated collection of predefined, fixed-price projects. Project Catalog contains tens of thousands of projects across more than 300 categories, including design, web development, translation, and writing. Information on a project’s scope, cost, timing, and deliverables is clearly outlined by talent on Upwork so that buyers can have confidence in the final product.

For highly skilled independent talent on Upwork’s platform, Project Catalog offers flexibility, control, and a powerful new revenue stream. Professionals can package up their favorite work into clearly defined projects, generating new business so they can focus on the work they love doing most.

“This launch represents yet another way Upwork continues to evolve its experience for customers who want to quickly expand their capabilities and access a pool of incredibly skilled talent,” said Sam Bright, Chief Product and Experience Officer at Upwork. “Since the beta launch, we have enhanced communication on the platform as well as provided new ways for talent to boost the visibility of their projects. We were excited to see great demand for Project Catalog from both new and existing customers during our beta, affirming the vast interest for this type of service as companies of all sizes increasingly embrace independent talent. As a result, we accelerated our previously communicated global launch timeline of Project Catalog by over a month so that we can help more customers swiftly adopt this new way of working.”

Project Catalog Helps Clients Expand Their Capabilities

“Working with Project Catalog was so quick and easy,” said Kevin Downey, Founder and CEO of K2 Prospecting Systems. “With just a few clicks, I was able to find defined projects by website developers, graphic designers, and writers to expand my team’s capabilities and help me grow my business. In fact, my experience with the professional I worked with was so fantastic that I’ve continued to work with her on many projects since then through Project Catalog.”

Lee Lebaigue, Vice President of Sales at InsuranceHub and an existing client of Upwork who leveraged Project Catalog for a marketing strategy project, said, “We were keen to test out the new Project Catalog and are grateful we did, as the work was done quickly and was of the highest quality. We definitely plan on using Project Catalog in the future. Upwork continues to help me keep my team ahead of the curve so we can provide unmatched service to our customers.”

Independent Professionals Grow Their Business with Project Catalog

According to Scott Brower, a software engineer and beta tester of Project Catalog, "Project Catalog lets me highlight my consulting skills to clients who are in need of my services but not sure where or how to start. They see the scope, deliverables, and cost all bundled up in a ready-to-go package and can easily buy with a single click. This has opened up new lines of business for me that weren’t present before."

"I have been picking up another new client almost every day. And they have all been excellent clients who were pleased with my work,” said Amy Gardner, a top-rated content writer on Upwork who is using Project Catalog to grow her business.

For more information on Project Catalog, visit: upwork.com/projectcatalog

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace, connecting millions of businesses with independent talent around the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned more than $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.