Get Ready to Meet Your New Best Friends: Disney nuiMOs

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s time for the world to meet Disney nuiMOs featuring miniature plush, outfits and accessories with a fashionable twist – and these little friends don’t skimp on style. Since originally launching at Disney stores in Japan, followed by Disney stores in China, Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Disney nuiMOs quickly gained popularity on social media as fans styled and took their plush on adventures during everyday life; be it to a Disney theme park, the beach, a shopping trip or anything in between.

Now, Disney nuiMOs plush characters will be available for the first time in North America and Europe beginning Jan. 19 on shopDisney.com and shopDisney.co.uk, Disney stores in North America and Europe, as well as select Disney Parks around the world. The first release includes Disney nuiMOs plush of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Stitch and Angel, along with an assortment of fashionable outfits and accessories for fans to mix and match to create their own unique styles.

On the first Monday of each month, beginning Feb. 1, new accessories, outfits or plush will be released to keep up with the latest trends, including co-brands with Loungefly, Spirit Jersey, Ashley Eckstein and more. Disney nuiMOs plush retail for $17.99 USD each, with outfits and accessories starting at $12.99 USD.

“Disney is unique in its ability to create a phenomenon in one region and expand the excitement to other parts of the world,” said Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “Bringing Disney nuiMOs to North America and Europe, while maintaining the authenticity that made these plush so beloved in Asia, will enable millions of additional fans to express their love for our characters and stories while celebrating their own individuality by creating personalized looks.”

The name nuiMOs is a blend of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush, and moderu, meaning model. Disney nuiMOs are meant to be an extension of one’s self, with the flexibility to change their looks to suit one’s unique personality and taste. Disney nuiMOs are flexible and can do a wide variety of poses. Adding along their pocket-sized and portable characteristics, they are the perfect companions and models.

Celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly has built a reputation in the fashion industry, helping to set trends around the world. Her love for accessorizing, passion for emerging brands, and acute attention to detail make her highly sought after by icons everywhere. To help celebrate the launch, Maeve created five signature Disney nuiMOs looks for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse by mixing and matching clothing and accessories from the new lines to inspire fans to create their own. Maeve’s Disney nuiMOs style creations are: Streetwear: Tokyo vs LA street style, Loungewear, Day to Night and a Day at Disney Parks. Check out the looks here.

“It was so much fun to style and create these looks for Disney nuiMOs plush for their big global reveal,” said Maeve Reilly. “I have a huge love for accessorizing and think attention to detail is critical to creating the perfect outfit for any occasion, whether that’s heading to a lunch or watching a movie on the couch. These little plush are perfect to personalize and express your own sense of style.”

