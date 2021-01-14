  Logitech Is Raising the Bar for the Video Conferencing Industry

NEWARK, Calif. & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) is raising the bar on the video conferencing industry with a next generation portfolio of appliance and PC-based solutions that work with today’s leading video conferencing services such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom. The new Logitech Rally Bar, purpose-built for mid-sized rooms, and Logitech Rally Bar Mini for small rooms, transform meetings with cinema-quality video and crisp, clear audio in an all-in-one design. Rounding out large meeting rooms, the new Logitech RoomMate is a computing appliance that allows customers to run video conferencing services on Logitech conference cams like Rally Plus without a PC or Mac. Now, you can dramatically simplify setup, management, and use of video conferencing equipment for radically better meetings in today’s hybrid and rapidly evolving work environments.

Tweet Now: Logitech is raising the bar for today’s hybrid workplaces with a next generation portfolio of small, medium, and large meeting room solutions. #RaiseTheBar #videobar

“We’ve always methodically focused on what customers want, and that’s products with premium quality at a reasonable price,” said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. “From ease of use and manageability, to bringing scale to businesses, we want to make products bigger and better, while reducing complexity. Our goal is to put video in every meeting space in the world. In order to do that, we need to make it easy, simple and cost-effective, which is what we believe we’ve achieved with this new portfolio of products.”

As video conferencing continues to become an integral part of every business, Logitech’s latest portfolio sets a new precedent for truly flexible room solutions. You can run supported video conferencing applications natively on Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini, like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, or connect them via USB to virtually any room PC or Mac. You can even BYOD (bring your own device), which allows you to plug in your laptop and run your chosen video service. Logitech’s new portfolio will also support other popular video conferencing services such as GoTo, Pexip and RingCentral.

From a second camera on the video bars dedicated to AI and room analytics, to extensible audio coverage with Rally Mic Pods, businesses now have scalable solutions that are both incredibly versatile and simple to use. With Logitech’s next generation portfolio, organizations can now ensure that every meeting room, no matter the size or deployment model, can keep every employee, including those tuning in remotely, connected without missing a beat.

“Our team has had the opportunity to use Logitech Rally Bar, and we were impressed with its performance,” said Tomer Mekhty, vice president, global IT operations, ServiceNow. “From the improved video and audio performance to the quick and easy install, Rally Bar is an ideal solution for our modern, connected meeting rooms.”

Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini particularly shine when it comes to performance and include these noteworthy features:

Brilliant optics at resolutions up to 4K: Feel like you’re meeting in person, but from anywhere, with smooth motorized pan and tilt in a video bar form factor and razor sharp optics up to 4K. Rally Bar boasts lossless image quality up to 5X optical zoom, which will be digitally enhanced up to 15X total zoom.

Feel like you’re meeting in person, but from anywhere, with smooth motorized pan and tilt in a video bar form factor and razor sharp optics up to 4K. Rally Bar boasts lossless image quality up to 5X optical zoom, which will be digitally enhanced up to 15X total zoom. Every voice is heard clearly: Thanks to advanced audio engineering, both video bars feature ultra low distortion speakers delivering crystal clear, room-filling sound to every corner of the room. An adaptive beamforming mic array picks up voices at every seat with outstanding conversational clarity, focusing on the active talker and auto-leveling louder and softer voices while suppressing unwanted noise. Plus, a patented anti-vibration suspension system minimizes speaker vibrations that can travel through walls, stands, and tables so you can hear and be heard with outstanding clarity.

Thanks to advanced audio engineering, both video bars feature ultra low distortion speakers delivering crystal clear, room-filling sound to every corner of the room. An adaptive beamforming mic array picks up voices at every seat with outstanding conversational clarity, focusing on the active talker and auto-leveling louder and softer voices while suppressing unwanted noise. Plus, a patented anti-vibration suspension system minimizes speaker vibrations that can travel through walls, stands, and tables so you can hear and be heard with outstanding clarity. Stunning design: Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini feature sleek, rounded edges for an elegant, minimalistic look. Featuring recycled polyester fabric on the speakers, both video bars are available in Graphite or White to seamlessly complement the aesthetic of modern conference rooms.

Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini feature sleek, rounded edges for an elegant, minimalistic look. Featuring recycled polyester fabric on the speakers, both video bars are available in Graphite or White to seamlessly complement the aesthetic of modern conference rooms. Super smart with built in AI: Both video bars come equipped with Logitech RightSense technology and AI Viewfinder, a second camera dedicated to computer vision. The camera detects human figures and processes where they are in real-time, enhancing the precision of Logitech RightSight auto-framing and camera control so meeting participants are always in focus, whether they are late joining or moving about.

Both video bars come equipped with Logitech RightSense technology and AI Viewfinder, a second camera dedicated to computer vision. The camera detects human figures and processes where they are in real-time, enhancing the precision of Logitech RightSight auto-framing and camera control so meeting participants are always in focus, whether they are late joining or moving about. Incredibly simple to set up, manage and monitor: Beyond versatile, all-in-one design, Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini come with exceptional cable management and flexible mounting options that ensure easy, confident installs with minimal footprint. Setup takes minutes out of the box and you can easily monitor and manage the video bars from one single platform using Logitech Sync or your preferred device management dashboard. Plus, get insights into how your conference rooms are being used with metrics like people count, especially important for room occupancy limits in the hybrid workplace.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Rally Bar is the first from the next generation appliance portfolio that will be broadly available at the end of this quarter. Rally Bar also comes with built-in support for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android and Zoom Rooms Appliances, with Zoom available immediately. Rally Bar Mini and Logitech RoomMate availability will follow. Pricing for Rally Bar starts at $3,999; Rally Bar Mini starts at $2,999; and Logitech RoomMate starts at $999. Logitech’s portfolio will also work with GoTo, Pexip and RingCentral. To learn more about Logitech’s newest solutions, visit our website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through video, music, gaming, and computing. Logitech’s Video Collaboration goal is to make video meetings accessible and affordable to every business and every individual, without sacrificing quality. We want to video-enable every meeting room, every workspace, and every home. Find Logitech and more on its video collaboration products at www.logitech.com/vc, the company blog or @LogitechVC.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)