CORRECTING and REPLACING Southwestern Health Resources Is Teaming up With Landmark Health to Provide At-Home Care for Patients With Complex Health Needs

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated January 14, 2021 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

SOUTHWESTERN HEALTH RESOURCES IS TEAMING UP WITH LANDMARK HEALTH TO PROVIDE AT-HOME CARE FOR PATIENTS WITH COMPLEX HEALTH NEEDS

Dallas-based Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR) and Landmark Health and its affiliated medical groups (Landmark), announced their strategic partnership to provide longitudinal care to seniors with complex medical needs by bringing interdisciplinary medical care into patients’ homes. SWHR is the nationally recognized clinically integrated network for University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern), Texas Health Resources, and nearly 5,500 physicians and other clinicians across North Texas. SWHR has been the nation’s leading Next Generation ACO (NGACO) three years in a row for shared savings, reducing Medicare expenses by nearly $120 million during that period.

The value-based care arrangement is the largest of its kind between two medical organizations based on the number of patients included in this initiative. By focusing on the long-term needs of patients living with multiple chronic conditions, there is greater emphasis on routine preventive care and on-demand urgent care delivered by doctors and nurses in the home to reduce avoidable hospital visits. At a time when many patients are finding it difficult to see their doctors, patients with complex medical needs, who are often the most challenged, will greatly benefit from receiving care in their homes. Eligible patients will also have access to in-home palliative care, behavioral health evaluations and social services.

Sanjay Doddamani, MD, Chief Physician Executive and COO of SWHR, said: “Landmark will reach those patients who need greater support with in-home medical visits – these can augment the already excellent care our community of physicians provide,” adding, “This kind of innovative care delivery extends our mission to ensure that people living with chronic conditions have an opportunity to receive the best medical care in the comfort of their homes.” SWHR is already nationally recognized for effective care management, and is the regional leader in reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and emergency room visits, and believes that this collaboration with Landmark only furthers that success.

Landmark’s mobile, physician-led teams will work collaboratively with SWHR network physicians to amplify access to care and ensure better outcomes and experience for thousands of complex patients in Medicare Advantage plans. With 24/7 availability, Landmark helps ensure patients can always reach a clinician who knows their unique health history, regardless of the hour. In the home, Landmark’s team holistically addresses patients’ needs through extended appointments that allow clinicians to treat and manage illness, educate patients to better control medical conditions, and assess and address social determinants of health, which are more easily identified in a home environment.

“SWHR has an exemplary reputation for quality health care and improving patient outcomes,” said Michael Le, MD, Landmark’s co-founder and chief medical officer. “We are pleased to combine our expertise to drive meaningful outcomes for their frailest patients – which not only means extending life, but working to improve the quality of life for patients so they can live fully and independently for as long as possible.”

For Landmark, this collaboration extends their in-home medical care model into their 17th state. The company is actively hiring doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurse care managers and others in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Learn more at www.landmarkhealth.org.

About Southwestern Health Resources

Southwestern Health Resources, which blends the strengths of University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources, includes a clinically integrated network of 29 hospital locations and more than 5,500 providers, committed to being the national leader in population health. With more than 650 points of access to care, this provides for higher value and allows patients to access services across a full continuum of medical needs. The network serves people across 17 counties in North Texas. In total, Southwestern Health coordinates care for more than 700,000 patients, aligned with commercial health care plans and Medicare programs. SWHR operates the nation’s leading Next Generation ACO based on the total amount of savings since the beginning of SWHR’s participation in the model. For more information, please visit www.southwesternhealth.org.

About Landmark

Since 2014, Landmark Health and its affiliated medical groups (Landmark) have delivered comprehensive in-home medical care to older adults, 24/7 – 365 days a year. Specialized in complex chronic care, Landmark’s physician-led multidisciplinary teams work with patients’ existing healthcare networks to bring medical, behavioral, and palliative care, along with social services, to individuals where they reside. As one of the nation's largest value-based healthcare companies, more than 130,000 people across 17 states and 51 communities can access Landmark’s care. Most critically, Landmark is bending the cost curve in health care by reducing avoidable ER visits and hospital admissions, while extending the lives of patients. landmarkhealth.org