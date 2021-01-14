sweetgreen Enters The Crispy Chicken Wars With A Fresh Take

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--sweetgreen, the seasonal restaurant with the mission of connecting people to real food, announces the launch of the Crispy Chicken Salad, a new bowl for salad-lovers and crispy chicken sandwich fanatics alike. The latest salad showcases all the flavors of the trending sandwich, while allowing guests to maintain a balanced lifestyle. The Crispy Chicken Salad features a double serving of sustainable crispy rice for crunch, paired with romaine lettuce, baby spinach, blackened chicken, raw carrots, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, chopped local pickles, and remoulade dressing akin to a “special sauce.”

“We introduced our new sustainable crispy rice to our menu last year, and it quickly became a favorite as the perfect way to add a healthy crunch to any dish,” said Nicolas Jammet, co-founder and Chief Concept Officer of sweetgreen. “We’re excited to launch our newest salad that spotlights the versatility of this ingredient, and delivers craveable, indulgent flavors to our guests in a dish they can still feel good eating.”

To celebrate the launch and to empower living a balanced life, sweetgreen has partnered with some of the most popular digital streamers who motivate people every day through respective platforms. Starting today, guests can order YouTuber and top streamer Valkyrae’s Extra Crispy Custom, followed by Peloton instructor and TEDx speaker Ally Love’s Go Avo Custom on January 18th and Houston Ballet soloist Harper Watters’ No Picks Pls Custom on January 21st.

“Let’s be honest, the gamer lifestyle is unhealthy. I’ve been sitting at a desk streaming for over seven years now and have felt the repercussions of it,” said Valkyrae. “Balancing health with gaming has become a priority in my life, and it's a dream come true to work with sweetgreen to encourage others to prioritize their health. Not only will you feel better, you will game better."

Building on the launch of the salad, sweetgreen is also challenging customers to share their #sweetgreenshake via TikTok, showing how they mix their Crispy Chicken Salad. Whether it’s a salad shake dance move, or creating a one-of-a-kind salad shaking machine, guests who post the most creative TikTok will win a year of free sweetgreen.

Founded in 2007, sweetgreen passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 100+ restaurants, their team creates food from scratch, using fresh ingredients and produce delivered that morning. sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food.