DMI Leads Industry for Customer Satisfaction

HINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DMI, a leading wholesaler of consumer-driven life and annuity products announces its ‘World Class’ Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 74, a customer satisfaction rating that is more than double the industry average of 31 across Financial Services.

A Net Promoter Score (NPS) is the global standard for measuring customer loyalty and satisfaction. Scores are determined by customers rating their likelihood to recommend a company, a product, or a service to a friend or colleague. Scores range from -100 (detractors) to +100 (promoters) with any score higher than 70 considered ‘World Class’. The NPS correlates with the quality of customer relationships and gauges customer satisfaction across all industries, giving companies visibility into how they stack up with others within their industry.

" Maintaining a 'Word Class' NPS, in a year wrought by the business challenges of a global pandemic, is a true testament to the dedication and talent of our team," said Brian Donahue, Founder and President of DMI. " I am proud of the team that developed creative technology solutions and offered innovative support to help our customers overcome challenges and meet their business objectives,” adds Donahue.

Over the firm’s 30 years, DMI has positioned itself as a trusted partner for agents and advisors. This theme of partnership certainly derived within DMI’s NPS survey results. Results illustrate customers referencing DMI services and interpersonal interactions as a qualitative reason for their confidence, reflecting on the caliber of DMI services.

“ In addition to delivering customer-focused products, award-winning marketing services, sales consulting, and operations support, DMI looks forward to maintaining a ‘World Class’ NPS through continued innovation with a focus on simplifying how agents do business,” says Donahue. He adds, “ We will continue to be 100% committed to our partnership with our agents throughout 2021.”

About DMI

DMI is an annuity and life insurance wholesaler committed to supporting the success of its partner agents and financial professionals. DMI Marketing enables the success of each partner agent with its extensive portfolio of client-centric solutions all backed by seasoned sales consultants, responsive back office support, and award-winning marketing experts. Partnering with DMI Marketing brings a creative and strategic edge to financial professionals, all while providing superior service for industry best practices.