New Concierge-style Online Private School Offers a Personalized Education

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the challenges in education today, parents are reimagining their child’s learning options. They are looking for a well-rounded and robust curriculum, dedicated teacher-to-student support and frequent communication. Stanza International Academy recently launched its nonprofit concierge-style online education that is attracting parents from all over the world with its suite of services and personalized learning curriculum at an affordable cost.

“We offer a school that is tailor-made to each individual student and nurtured by a support team that includes an academic coach, teachers and tutors to help develop self-disciplined students that are well-prepared to succeed in college,” said Dr. Christine Kasitz, Head of School. “Many parents are dissatisfied with distance learning and learning loss, especially for the long-term. We addressed those concerns with a comprehensive and positive experience for student and parents.”

The academy’s STEAM-focused curriculum for grades 6-12 is designed for students who have a wide range of abilities, interests and learning styles. Stanza, a nonprofit online private school, is built around a robust, innovative learning environment designed to engage students to learn, lead and achieve in school and life.

Stanza is a mastery-based program, so students receive credits for demonstrating that they understand the required material, rather than time spent sitting in a classroom. They may test out of units they have already mastered or slow down to spend more time on new or difficult subjects. Accelerated classes are available to students who can handle subject matter above their grade level or for dual enrollment college credit.

According to Dr. Kasitz, Stanza students have several hours of intense teacher support per week, daily check-ins and virtual tutoring on demand. “We have found that what students need most to be successful is not dedicated time in classroom seats, but dedicated teacher support. Our intense personalized learning and one-on-one instruction is what differentiates us and why students are finding success with Stanza.”

Students can enroll anytime throughout the year, either on a full-time or part-time basis to accelerate their studies or catch up on credits. All instructors are certified subject matter experts and adjunct teachers are brought in for any courses that students request. For more information about Stanza International Academy, visit www.StanzaAcademy.org.

About Stanza International Academy

Stanza International Academy takes online learning to the next level with a proprietary model of personalized, one-on-one learning for grades 6-12. As pioneers of this education model, we provide an exceptional experience for students who have a wide range of abilities, interests and learning styles. Our academic coaches and teachers guide students through flexible, yet structured learning with constant communication and a STEAM-focused curriculum that enhances each student’s strengths. Learn. Lead. Achieve. For more information, please visit www.StanzaAcademy.org.