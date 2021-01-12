Keys Soulcare Shines at Full Wattage With Six New Offerings

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In case no one told you this yet today: you are infinitely capable of great things, big dreams and beautiful outcomes. ~Alicia Keys

Today, Keys Soulcare shines at full wattage unveiling six new dermatologist-developed clean skincare offerings, after debuting the first three in December 2020. Created with 15-time Grammy-Award winning artist, producer, actress, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys, and board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of clean beauty pioneer WƎLL PEOPLE, Dr. Renée Snyder, the offerings are inspired by Alicia’s own skincare journey and love of ancient beauty rituals.

“I’ve learned I can see people with my eyes, but it’s the spirit that shines through that makes someone beautiful,” says Alicia Keys. “Beauty is about how we connect, how we check in with our spirits, how we accept and love ourselves. It’s paying attention to the parts inside you can’t see but you feel. This is what Keys Soulcare is about.”

“The initial idea was to create a skincare line,” reveals Keys Soulcare President Kory Marchisotto. “But it soon became clear that Alicia’s vision had the power to transcend beauty, to create something deeper, and that is when we became divinely aligned around our vision to blaze a new trail in beauty with Alicia as our guiding light.”

The new collection features the Golden Cleanser, Be Luminous Exfoliator, Harmony Mask, Reviving Aura Mist, Comforting Balm and Fragrance-Free Skin Transformation Cream, and joins the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Obsidian Facial Roller and Skin Transformation Cream. All offerings are dermatologist-developed, clean and cruelty-free, with each product intentionally bearing a soul-empowering affirmation.

DERMATOLOGIST-DEVELOPED, CLEAN FORMULAS

All Keys Soulcare offerings deliver clean, effective formulas that are also gentle on the skin. Formulated without 1,680 substances restricted by the FDA and European Union Cosmetics Regulation Guidelines, the offerings are free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, formaldehydes, among many other ingredients (see the full list).

SKIN-NOURISHING INGREDIENTS

Inspired by ancient beauty rituals, time-honored minerals and botanicals like malachite, manuka honey, and hojicha powder are combined with modern ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and bakuchiol to create highly efficacious formulas gentle enough for all skin types.

As Alicia deeply believes in the power of meaningful words and in practicing intention in every action, each offering features a unique affirmation to encourage us to take time and space for ourselves and create a moment of ritual by intentionally speaking power and possibility over our daily lives.

The full collection of skin-nourishing, cruelty-free offerings available today, includes:

GOLDEN CLEANSER, $20 MSRP, 5.75 FL OZ

This delicate and soothing facial pore cleanser helps purify your skin and your spirit by gently removing dirt, makeup and impurities with antioxidant-rich manuka honey, soothing turmeric and calming chamomile. Used for centuries by New Zealand’s Maori people, manuka honey is a purifying antioxidant that helps draw moisture into the skin for long-lasting hydration. An Ayurvedic essential for over 4,000 years, the golden spice turmeric is a gentle purifying and calming agent for the skin. Alicia notes, “I love learning from ancient cultures; every community has something valuable to share.”

Affirmation: You are devoted to this moment.

BE LUMINOUS EXFOLIATOR, $22 MSRP, 2.29 OZ

A water-activated powder exfoliator, formulated with antioxidant rich Japanese hojicha powder, mung beans, oats and lactic acid that transforms into a gentle creamy foam to buff away dullness, brighten complexions and reveal true radiance. Alicia uses this illuminating ritual once every couple of days to polish her skin and spirit.

Affirmation: You are layered, complex and divine.

HARMONY MASK, $28 MSRP, 1.76 OZ

A purifying cream mask formulated with charcoal, manuka honey, gold foil, and relaxing sandalwood to purify and balance your skin. This indulgent mask helps refresh, restore and calm the skin and soul, imparting a healthy glow. Alicia recommends indulging in this purifying ritual two to three times a week.

Affirmation: You walk in your own strength.

REVIVING AURA MIST, $22 MSRP, 3.72 FL OZ

Prepare to awaken your senses with this revitalizing, rose-infused facial mist. The aromatherapeutic properties of rose of Jericho, a resurrection plant capable of remaining dormant for thousands of years and then blooming again at the first drop of water, plus witch hazel work together to soothe, condition, hydrate and balance the skin. Alicia loves to apply this mist after cleansing and anytime for a renewed outlook.

Affirmation: You are as free as the air.

COMFORTING BALM, $12 MSRP, 0.26 OZ

This multi-use skin balm goes wherever moisture is needed powered by desert rose and nourishing butters and oils to help soothe, smooth, hydrate and protect from head to toe. “Skincare doesn’t stop with the face,” notes Alicia. “We have to take care of our whole selves.”

Affirmation: You surround yourself with things that are good for you.

SKIN TRANSFORMATION CREAM, $30 MSRP, 1.76 OZ (Now also available in Fragrance-Free)

A hydrating face cream that helps reveal plumped and radiant-looking skin. A plant-based alternative to retinol, bakuchiol is an antioxidant-rich exfoliator that helps improve the tone and texture of the skin. Malachite, the stone of transformation, has been used for thousands of years to cleanse, purify and calm the spirit and skin. Ceramides and hyaluronic acid provide long-lasting hydration for a look of radiance and renewal. “I like to apply the Skin Transformation Cream and focus on staying present in the moment as it absorbs,” observes Alicia.

Also available as Fragrance-free.

Affirmation: You welcome all circumstances as catalysts for change.

OBSIDIAN FACIAL ROLLER, $25 MSRP

Experience a gentle, stimulating massage with this cooling, gentle tool made of handcrafted natural obsidian stone. Use with the Skin Transformation Cream and other skincare products to help evenly distribute the product into the skin. “All stones impart wellness and goodness. This one is to remove negative energy,” observes Alicia. “I like to chill the Obsidian Facial Roller before applying it underneath my eyes and all over my face in the morning.”

Affirmation: You are strong, capable and unstoppable.

SAGE + OAT MILK SCENTED CANDLE, $38 MSRP, 7.5 OZ

The start of any ritual begins with lighting a candle. This artisanal hand-poured candle is made of vegan soy wax. Sage exudes a smoky, calming warmth while the sweet, nutty fragrance of oat milk soothes the mind and body. The scent was developed in connection with the renowned perfumer Catherine Selig of the fine fragrance house Takasago, and Alicia has said, “the scent is me in a bottle; literally a bottle of me!”

Affirmation: You shine at full wattage.

SOUL-NURTURING RITUALS

“Cleansing with the Golden Cleanser, exfoliating with the Be Luminous Exfoliator, applying the Skin Transformation Cream and giving my face a nice massage using the Obsidian Facial Roller is one of my favorite self-care rituals,” notes Alicia. “We’re so busy all the time that I don’t think we create these small rituals for ourselves. Even the five minutes it takes to wash my face — when I’m able to create that space for myself I feel more beautiful, more powerful, more possible. That’s soulcare.”

The Keys Soulcare offerings were developed to create your own beauty rituals. All offerings together create the Complete Soulcare Ritual, a comprehensive regimen that demonstrates the ultimate commitment to your soulcare journey: cleansing, exfoliation and hydration combined with heightened awareness, serenity, and self-love. Practice this ritual two to three times a week to keep your skin conditioned and your spirit aligned.

Begin your ritual with each offering by reading the affirmation aloud. Light your Sage + Oat Milk Candle to energize and add clarity to your thoughts with the scent of sage. Next, allow the turmeric and chamomile of the Golden Cleanser to purify and soothe your skin and your spirit. Follow with the Be Luminous Exfoliator, which polishes and boosts your radiance with hojicha and lactic acid. Next, apply the Harmony Mask for a deep, moisturizing cleanse with manuka honey and charcoal. Follow with the Skin Transformation Cream to moisturize and brighten inside and out with malachite and bakuchiol. Go deeper with the Obsidian Facial Roller for improved absorption and resilience. Next, apply the multipurpose Comforting Balm anywhere on your face and body that needs hydration. Finish with the rose-enriched Reviving Aura Mist for an instant refresh of vital moisture to help elevate your mood.

Keys Soulcare shares the soul of beauty through inspiring content, thought-provoking conversation and a unifying community. By focusing on the four “keys” of beauty—body, mind, spirit and connection—Keys Soulcare seeks to guide and support community members on their journeys to discover and embrace their full, authentic selves.

Empowering others to shine brighter and as part of the launch, Keys Soulcare is a sponsor of The HAPPY Org, a youth-founded organization that focuses on youth empowerment through holistic education. A true lightworker, CEO Haile Thomas founded The HAPPY Org when she was 12 years old as a way to help the next generation blossom into happy, healthy, and informed individuals in their homes, schools, communities, and the world.

All Keys Soulcare offerings are available for pre-sale at keyssoulcare.com and will be available on January 14 at ulta.com. Keys Soulcare will be available at ULTA Beauty stores and in international markets in early 2021.

About Keys Soulcare:

Keys Soulcare is a lifestyle beauty brand created with artist, producer, actress, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys. Born of Alicia’s personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, the brand vision is more than skin deep. Keys Soulcare shares the soul of beauty through dermatologist-developed, clean formulas, skin-nourishing ingredients and soul-nurturing rituals. With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, cruelty-free offerings, Keys Soulcare aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action. Available at keyssoulcare.com and on ulta.com. Learn more by visiting www.keyssoulcare.com.