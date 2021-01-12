Cybersecurity Trailblazer Keyavi DataTM Bolsters Executive Ranks with Three Top Women Leaders in Marketing, Sales, Customer Success and Communications

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keyavi Data Corp., a cybersecurity startup whose innovative technology is transforming the very nature of the data security industry, today announced the promotion of Jocelyn King from chief marketing officer to the newly created position of chief growth and marketing officer. The company also named Debe Rapson EVP of sales and customer success and Audra Capas VP of corporate communications.

“Each of these highly accomplished women are true masters of their craft with exceptional leadership, outstanding industry experience and a deep dedication to our vision and mission: to make data universally intelligent, self-protecting and self-aware so that data breaches become irrelevant,” said Elliot Lewis, CEO of Keyavi.

“But we are far more than a data security company,” Lewis added. “We believe in the sanctity of data, of contributing to the greater good of humanity by enabling people to control their own data’s destiny, forever. Jocelyn, Debe and Audra share our company’s passion for driving meaningful change throughout the cybersecurity industry and have all been instrumental in leading fast-growth startups like Keyavi. They’re the ideal team to propel our brand and market momentum and to help ensure our customers’ success safeguarding their most valuable assets – their data and their people.”

Jocelyn King: At Keyavi, Jocelyn leads all marketing and sales functions and oversees initiatives for growing the company’s sales pipeline, customer footprint and brand valuation. With 20 years of Silicon Valley marketing and sales leadership, and twice named a “Top 20 Women to Watch,” she is an expert at growing and creating successful, customer-centric organizations.

Jocelyn has advised and advanced start-ups on market growth, acquisition and exit strategies for 20 years as well as applied her expertise at major enterprises for the past decade. Jocelyn was a key member of the core team for the Intel-Altera acquisition -- the largest acquisition to date in that industry -- where she worked closely with CEOs and global teams to seamlessly integrate customers, investors and employees. Post-acquisition, Jocelyn was recruited to build out Intel’s B2B go-to-market strategy and global demand center as the company pivoted to a customer-centric data center and Internet-of-Things (IoT) enterprise.

Earlier in her career, Jocelyn led global marketing teams at Altera, National Semiconductor and other software and hardware companies.

Debe Rapson: Debe, who heads Keyavi’s sales and customer success team, is an acclaimed sales and marketing executive with more than 30 years of experience providing global enterprises with a consultative approach to solving complex business challenges for dozens of Fortune 200 companies in high tech, manufacturing, financial and other industries. She excels at understanding customers’ needs, helping them solve their toughest business problems and facilitating positive outcomes with a measurable return on investment – whether it’s mitigating risk, driving revenue or reducing costs.

Before joining Keyavi, Debe served as enterprise sales director for Sprinklr, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) customer-experience management platform, where she delivered significant results for the high-tech, manufacturing and energy industries. Previously, she was VP of enterprise sales at Zeta Corporation, growing west coast revenues.

Debe also served eight years as director of strategic accounts at SaaS marketing firm Demandbase, where she was named the number one sales executive each consecutive year. She was instrumental in growing the company from a small, 18-person firm to one of the top martech companies in the B2B industry today.

Debe is also a co-founder and board member of Women in Revenue, a nonprofit that provides women in revenue-producing positions with education and awareness training regarding workplace diversity and inclusion, mentorship programs, including guidance and support to elevate their careers.

Audra Capas: As a communications executive, entrepreneur and journalist with 30 years’ experience in high-tech, financial services and real estate, Audra has an award-winning track record orchestrating global news events, engaging shareholders and analysts, and delivering strategic, integrated campaigns for Fortune companies and startups. Her extensive background in cybersecurity and technology makes her ideally suited to lead Keyavi’s press and analyst relations functions.

Before joining Keyavi, Audra founded and headed communications consultancy 5StarPR, LLC for two decades, supporting clients as diverse as SaaS payments platform innovator 3Delta Systems (subsequently bought by WEX Inc.) and NJVC, a major IT automation contractor providing mission-critical cybersecurity, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and cloud solutions for the U.S. government and Fortune enterprises. While at 5StarPR, Audra planned and implemented integrated communications strategies for clients from the ground up – from go-to-market product and demand-generation campaigns to attracting high-level media and analyst coverage.

Earlier in her career, she led corporate communications, marketing and investor-analyst teams for multibillion dollar companies such as the CoStar Group and Freddie Mac.

About Keyavi Data Corp.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Keyavi Data’s transformative cybersecurity technology makes any type of data self-protecting by infusing multi-layered protections into the actual data itself. This innovative technology – now available as an API, client software product, mobile apps and web client – makes data intelligent and self-aware of where it is, who has it and what device it is on to determine whether it is authorized by its owner at that time to allow access.

Under development for over a decade before launching in 2020, this game-changing cybersecurity technology has been awarded 16 U.S. patents thus far and is compliant with FIPS-140-2 for NIST. For companies and government entities that need to control confidential and intellectual property from accidental loss or a cyber attack, Keyavi’s easy-to-use yet robust security delivers the ultimate peace of mind. In today’s growing locations of disparate workforces and partner ecosystems, Keyavi plays a critical role in making data leaks and breaches irrelevant. Follow Keyavi on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

