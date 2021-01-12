Airfield Supply Company, California’s Largest Single-Site Dispensary, Partners with Kiva Confections and Other Top California Cannabis Retailers to Launch ‘CHECK YOURSELF,’ First Ever Statewide Campaign to Support Keep a Breast Foundation

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airfield Supply Company — the leading vertically-integrated cannabis dispensary brand which champions that “High Is A Place” — today announced the launch of CHECK YOURSELF, a first-of-its-kind statewide awareness campaign that brings together leading California cannabis companies to raise funds and awareness around breast cancer prevention.

“We are using the New Year, when so many look to set personal wellness intentions, to remind Californians from San Diego to Sebastopol that if you are old enough to enjoy legal cannabis, you are old enough to make monthly self-exams a part of your routine. As with cannabis, there still exists a harmful stigma surrounding breast cancer, and yet breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women globally, with 1 in 8 women afflicted,” explains Marc Matulich, Airfield Supply Co.’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have partnered with Kiva and formed this first-ever cohort of California cannabis retailers in order to help change consumer behavior for the better, because — by removing the taboo, educating ourselves, and leading the conversation through action — lives can be saved. Our legacy emanates from the medical cannabis movement and keeping cannabis focused on the many different ways it can positively impact health is in our DNA. This is a massive labor of love for all of the partners involved and a fundamental conversation for us to drive in continuing the discussion around cannabis, personal wellness, and good health.”

CHECK YOURSELF is anchored by the launch of Kiva’s first-ever collaborative product, a limited-edition Live Resin Lost Farm Passionfruit gummy that was developed together with Airfield and Keep a Breast foundation. Keep a Breast is a 501c3 nonprofit devoted to breast cancer prevention through consumer education and the promotion of regular self-exams via the use of an exclusive app that can connect users to virtual medical professionals as needed. Studies show that regular self-exams have led to the discovery of nearly half of all diagnosed breast cancers. Thousands of American women under 40 are diagnosed each year, making early detection a crucial tool.

Lost Farm is a new family of strain-specific, plant-based fruit chews and gummies from Kiva. Lost Farm Live Resin Passionfruit gummy (10mg THC; vegan) features the popular Banana Bubblegum indica-hybrid strain. Sourced from a plant that has been fresh-frozen at harvest, Live Resin captures the freshly preserved terpenes and cannabinoid profiles exactly as they are at the moment of collection. This results in a distinctively richer, brighter, and more complex edibles experience. The release aims to drive awareness with special messaging on the packaging and through marketing campaigns to support Keep a Breast’s critical efforts to educate and empower young people to become their own best health advocates, with organizers hoping to raise over $20,000 for the nonprofit through donations.

“Creating a small-run, limited-edition edible is not something we take lightly at Kiva, where research and development can be time-consuming. The passion that Airfield has for this cause was simply contagious, and it quickly became clear that we had to be involved. Our team is incredibly proud of the Passionfruit gummy that resulted from this collaboration, but we are even more proud to support Keep a Breast’s important, life-saving mission,” says Adam Grablick, COO at KIVA Confections. In addition to the Lost Farm gummy development, Kiva has also committed to donating $10,000 to the cancer prevention nonprofit.

“The opportunity for Keep a Breast to partner with California’s cannabis industry is monumental, because this is an industry that is becoming increasingly wellness and health conscious, that spans across every demographic and adult age group, and that appreciates exploring important issues from new perspectives,” says Shaney Jo Darden, Executive Director of Keep a Breast. “We believe in meeting people where they are and helping to spread the important message about early detection in fun, light-hearted ways and now — with the Lost Farm Live Resin Passionfruit gummy by KIVA — delicious ways.”

The CHECK YOURSELF campaign includes an unprecedented collaboration among California cannabis retailers. While the Lost Farm Live Resin Passionfruit gummy will be available for purchase at Airfield Supply Co. (San Jose), look for it at other leading dispensaries throughout the state, including The Apothecarium (San Francisco), Jayden’s Journey (Modesto), King’s Crew (Long Beach), March and Ash (San Diego), Solful (Sebastopol), and Sweet Flower (Los Angeles). Additionally, consumers will have the opportunity to support the work of Keep a Breast through point-of-sale donations at Airfield and Sweet Flower’s registers or online at CheckYourself.funraise.org.

“By collaborating with colleagues in leading dispensaries across California in launching CHECK YOURSELF, we’re hoping to put our collective reach of tens of millions of individuals to the best possible use,” says Chris Lane, Airfield Supply Co.’s Chief Marketing Officer. “As someone whose immediate family has been marked by breast cancer, it’s important to me to underscore that breast cancer isn’t just an issue in October, when it is traditionally highlighted. Affecting men as well as women, breast cancer is a human issue that impacts us all every single day of the year. We’re excited to begin the New Year by setting a focus in 2021 around long-term personal wellness and shining a light on the importance of consistent self-care in preventing this disease while helping to raise funds for this truly inspiring nonprofit.”

About Airfield Supply Company

Airfield Supply Company is a leading vertically-integrated full-service cannabis dispensary. Based in San Jose, CA, Airfield combines boutique-style retail experiences with a world-class selection of cannabis flowers, concentrates, topicals, and edibles. Since its launch in 2010, Airfield’s mission has been to make the most out of life’s journey every day. Airfieldsupplyco.com

About Kiva Confections

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most precise, discreet, and delicious on the market. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis and the leading edible company in California. In addition to California and Nevada, Kiva products can be found in Arizona, Illinois, Michigan and Hawaii. For more information, visit: https://kivaconfections.com

About Keep a Breast

The Keep A Breast Foundation™ is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower young people around the world with breast health education and support. Since its inception in 2000, KAB has worked with young people to remove the shame associated with breasts and breast health. Through various initiatives and programs such as breast cast art exhibitions, “Non Toxic Revolution”, “Keep A Breast App'' and "i love boobies!" campaign, KAB has opened up the dialog about breast cancer, and has proven to be a doorway to breast self-awareness and education. Keep A Breast is the leading global youth-based breast cancer prevention organization, with global affiliates in Europe, based in France, and partners in Mexico, Zambia, Kenya, and The Democratic Republic of Congo. Constantly pushing the boundaries of the pink ribbon status quo, Keep A Breast has always encouraged young people to love their boobies, get to know their bodies, and be aware of changes. Learn more: keep-a-breast.org

