Kensington Solutions Enhance Productivity and Security for Surface Pro 7+ Users

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kensington®, the worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals and The Professionals’ Choice, today released the list of products in its award-winning portfolio of Microsoft Surface accessories that are compatible with the new Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. Kensington’s portfolio of accessories, which includes docking stations, rugged cases, locks, data protection, and commercial mounting solutions, greatly enhance the usability of the Surface Pro 7+ and provide industry-leading protection for the user’s device and data.

Kensington Surface Docks Increase Productivity and Ease-of-Use

Designed for Microsoft Surface devices, Kensington Surface Docks enable users to create a mobile or desktop setup to include up to dual 4K displays and connect and charge their favorite USB accessories, while powering the Surface Pro 7+ at the same time.

Kensington BlackBelt Rugged Cases Provide Ultimate Protection from Drop Damage

Kensington’s BlackBelt™ Rugged Cases for Surface Pro provide military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G) to minimize the risk of damage from slips and drops. The BlackBelt cases, which incorporate a stowable, self-adjusting hand strap to provide a firm grip while in use, provide full access to all ports and jacks, as well as the stand and camera. The cases are TAA-compliant for use in U.S. Federal Government institutions and organizations.

Kensington Lock Solutions Provide Superior Security

As an industry leader in laptop security for over 25 years, Kensington lock solutions provide professional-level security and superior device engagement for Surface Pro devices. Exclusively designed for Surface devices, Kensington locks feature non-invasive locking technology to provide ease-of-use security solutions that require no device modifications.

Kensington Solutions Protect Data From Prying Eyes and Cyber Thieves

Kensington’s data protection solutions help users significantly reduce the risk of compromise of sensitive or confidential information while using their Surface Pro 7+. The VeriMark Fingerprint Key provides universal 2nd-factor authentication security to protect data from cyber thieves, and Kensington’s privacy screens narrow the field of vision on the screen to +/- 30 degrees to reduce the chances of a visual data breach in office and public settings.

Kensington Solutions Secure Surface Pro Devices in Retail Environments

Kensington’s WindFall® portfolio of tamper-resistant security products enable users to secure Surface Pro devices in retail and hospitality environments where they are used in applications such as point-of-sale registers, interactive office directories, wireless jukeboxes.

