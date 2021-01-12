Want A Better Night’s Sleep? New Study from SleepScore Labs and EyeJust Reveals Effect of Blue Light on Sleep Health

This study marks SleepScore’s 17th validation study and cements their role as the only curator of science-backed solutions available on the market. This study comes at a time when the impact of blue light on sleep is top of mind for consumers, with screen time skyrocketing as a result of work and school taking place at home during COVID restrictions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SleepScore Labs, the Sleep Science Company behind the world’s most comprehensive suite of data-backed sleep solutions, today released new data validating the positive impact on sleep when using EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protectors after sunset. EyeJust technology blocks harmful blue light at the source, without changing the color of the screen, helping to protect sleep, eyes and skin.

In this study, participants used EyeJust’s blue light blocking screens for MacBooks and iPads. They reported statistically significant improvements in many aspects of sleep including at bedtime, during the night, and in the morning. Additionally, objective data gathered from SleepScore’s non-contact sleep tracking technology showed that younger participants (age 21-35 years) got a healthier amount of sleep and experienced an increase in total sleep time when using the screen protectors each evening.

“Most people love spending time on their mobile device or laptops all day long, even after the sun has set,” said Roy Raymann, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer, SleepScore Labs. “The light emitted by the displays might trick your brain into thinking it is still daytime and sleep time is not even close. Using EyeJust screen protectors will reduce your exposure to unneeded and unwanted blue light after sunset, which is easier on your eyes and limits the negative effects of screen illumination on sleep.”

EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protectors were evaluated over 850 nights by 24 people who regularly were exposed to blue light from screens after sunset and were experiencing eye strain. Three weeks of using EyeJust were compared to three weeks without using EyeJust.

Participants' reported data includes:

71% stating EyeJust helped them sleep better

92% reporting that it helped reduce eye strain

When asked about their favorite features, participants highlighted reduced eye strain, blue light blocking, and ease of use.

Participants also reported:

Feeling more rested and satisfied with their sleep.

Feeling sleepier at bedtime (4% increase) a sense that they fell asleep faster (12% faster), woke less often during the night (13% decrease), spent less time awake during the night (12% decrease), and that they woke feeling more rested (10% increase).

Objective measurements using SleepScore technology showed that younger participants (ages 21-35):

Got more REM sleep, reflected by an increase in MindScore (2% increase)

Got on average 10 more minutes of sleep per night (3% increase)

Spent more time in bed (3% increase)

“While people are spending more time on their devices than ever, many do not understand the damaging effects screens have on our eyes, skin and sleep due to prolonged exposure to harmful blue light,” according to EyeJust Founder and CEO Gigi Mortimer. “This eye-opening study from SleepScore Labs showcases the impact of blue light on our sleeping habits and how beneficial using an EyeJust screen protector is to a restful night of sleep.”

SleepScore’s family of validated sleep solutions continues to grow, already spanning categories ranging from electronics to light bulbs to blankets and more. The inclusion of a screen protector that doubles as a blue light blocker addresses yet another of the many environmental and lifestyle factors that can contribute to sleep difficulties. SleepScore’s collection of expert-selected products allows for a remedy for virtually any non-clinical sleep issue, and the organization has plans to validate more solutions in 2021 and beyond.

About SleepScore Labs:

We’re the sleep science and improvement company changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard. Together, we enable leading companies and organizations to strengthen their health and wellness offerings, proven through better sleep. After studying millions of hours of sleep for over a decade, we created the world’s most comprehensive suite of services which help consumers improve their sleep and companies to improve their offerings in the space. Initially a Joint Venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P, the company has grown to include other strategic partners and investors. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, with an office in Dublin, Ireland, we’ve developed SleepScore™ technology powered by ResMed to offer the world’s most accurate sleep app. SleepScore Labs’ ecosystem also provides data insights, product innovation and validation tools, and technology licensing opportunities for companies developing products and solutions aimed at improving the sleep of hundreds of millions of people.

SleepScore does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions. The content and service provided are intended solely as a resource and informational tool to improve your sleep. Always seek the advice of a physician or qualified health provider for any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

About EyeJust:

EyeJust provides consumers with protection from harmful blue light emitted from digital devices. Founded by entrepreneur Gigi Mortimer, the company provides solutions to enhance tech wellness, helping consumers live and thrive in our digital age. EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector filters the highest amount of harmful blue light without changing the color of the screen. Third party tested at UC Irvine and ophthalmologist approved, EyeJust blocks blue light at the source to protect eyes, skin and sleep and blocks more harmful blue light than other brands on the market.