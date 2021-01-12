Ongoing Pandemic Continues to Increase Interest in Home-Delivered Meal Benefits

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mom’s Meals, a leading, national provider of home-delivered meals, announces today the results of a survey of more than 2,000 Medicare and Medicaid participants regarding their desire for home-delivered meals to be a benefit provided by their health insurer. The study results show that the majority of respondents felt that a home-delivered meal benefit is more important now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mom’s Meals-sponsored study surveyed a random sampling of over 2,000 Medicare (1,378) and Medicaid (969) enrollees across the U.S. to determine perceptions (by the comparative ranking) of health benefits and activities, and compared their responses to the survey 2017.

Among the findings:

A majority of Medicaid respondents (53%) thought home-delivered meals were “more important” or “much more important” than they were prior to the pandemic.

62% of Medicaid respondents indicated they were “interested” or “very interested” in having their health plan provide home-delivered meals.

Just over half of Medicare respondents were “interested” or “very interested” in having their health plan provide home-delivered meals, and people who lived alone or identified as “non-white” were more likely to be interested.

“The study conclusions underscore the current struggles and unmet nutritional needs of too many across our nation— a problem that has been amplified by the current pandemic,” said Mike Anderson, president of Mom’s Meals. “We greatly appreciate the willingness and transparency of study participants who have shined a light on critical healthcare needs, such as nutritious home-delivered meals.”

For a full readout of the survey, visit https://www.momsmeals.com/health-plans/covid19-benefits-survey/.

About Mom's Meals

At Mom's Meals, we believe better health should be accessible to all, and it begins with the very meals we eat. We provide high-quality, refrigerated meals to any U.S. address. We put choice in the hands of our customers, offering a broad selection of entrees, including those to support common health conditions. For more information, visit www.momsmeals.com.