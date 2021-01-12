Step Inside the Home of the Future – Virtually – at P&G’s CES 2021 LifeLab Experience

P&G Ventures partners with entrepreneurs, inventors, and startups to discover and create consumer products brands that solve peoples’ needs in categories new to P&G.

P&G Ventures partners with entrepreneurs, inventors, and startups to discover and create consumer products brands that solve peoples’ needs in categories new to P&G. (Photo: Business Wire)

P&G Ventures partners with entrepreneurs, inventors, and startups to discover and create consumer products brands that solve peoples’ needs in categories new to P&G.

The 50-Liter Home Coalition is a recently launched effort spearheaded by P&G that works across industries and organizations to create sustainable solutions using technology and policy to reinvent the way water is used at home and within the wider urban water system, with the goal of addressing urban water scarcity.

The 50-Liter Home Coalition is a recently launched effort spearheaded by P&G that works across industries and organizations to create sustainable solutions using technology and policy to reinvent the way water is used at home and within the wider urban water system, with the goal of addressing urban water scarcity. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray allows you to clean as you cook to stay ahead of the mess. The spray-activated suds eliminate the need for soaking by clinging to food soils, and cleaning baked on grease 5x faster(3), so all you need to do is SPRAY, WIPE, and RINSE your dishes clean.

Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray allows you to clean as you cook to stay ahead of the mess. The spray-activated suds eliminate the need for soaking by clinging to food soils, and cleaning baked on grease 5x faster(3), so all you need to do is SPRAY, WIPE, and RINSE your dishes clean. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray allows you to clean as you cook to stay ahead of the mess. The spray-activated suds eliminate the need for soaking by clinging to food soils, and cleaning baked on grease 5x faster(3), so all you need to do is SPRAY, WIPE, and RINSE your dishes clean. (Photo: Business Wire)

Microban 24 is a revolution in home sanitizing, keeping surfaces protected against bacteria for 24 hours, even after multiple touches when used as directed.

Microban 24 is a revolution in home sanitizing, keeping surfaces protected against bacteria for 24 hours, even after multiple touches when used as directed.

Febreze Fade Defy Plug Air Freshener is the first mass plug-in with built-in microchip technology that digitally controls how much scent is released, so it stays First Day Fresh for a full 50 days (when used on low)! Plus, it has an LED light that lights up when it’s time for a refill.

Febreze Fade Defy Plug Air Freshener is the first mass plug-in with built-in microchip technology that digitally controls how much scent is released, so it stays First Day Fresh for a full 50 days (when used on low)! Plus, it has an LED light that lights up when it’s time for a refill. (Photo: Business Wire)

Febreze Fade Defy Plug Air Freshener is the first mass plug-in with built-in microchip technology that digitally controls how much scent is released, so it stays First Day Fresh for a full 50 days (when used on low)! Plus, it has an LED light that lights up when it’s time for a refill.

EC30 is the cleaner way to clean. EC30 reimagined clean to make it more sustainable than traditional liquids, by removing the water, focusing on essential chemistry only, and cutting out the plastic packaging. The magical swatch activates in seconds with water, to transform a powerful lather that cuts through all of life’s tough messes.

EC30 is the cleaner way to clean. EC30 reimagined clean to make it more sustainable than traditional liquids, by removing the water, focusing on essential chemistry only, and cutting out the plastic packaging. The magical swatch activates in seconds with water, to transform a powerful lather that cuts through all of life’s tough messes.

Oral-B iO reimagines brushing from the inside out with breakthrough innovative features and designs that will elevate your expectations in experience and performance. Its frictionless magnetic drive and reinvented brush head combines oscillating, rotating bristles with micro-vibrations for a professional clean feel every day.

Oral-B iO reimagines brushing from the inside out with breakthrough innovative features and designs that will elevate your expectations in experience and performance. Its frictionless magnetic drive and reinvented brush head combines oscillating, rotating bristles with micro-vibrations for a professional clean feel every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

Oral-B iO reimagines brushing from the inside out with breakthrough innovative features and designs that will elevate your expectations in experience and performance. Its frictionless magnetic drive and reinvented brush head combines oscillating, rotating bristles with micro-vibrations for a professional clean feel every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

Oral-B iO reimagines brushing from the inside out with breakthrough innovative features and designs that will elevate your expectations in experience and performance. Its frictionless magnetic drive and reinvented brush head combines oscillating, rotating bristles with micro-vibrations for a professional clean feel every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

Oral-B iO reimagines brushing from the inside out with breakthrough innovative features and designs that will elevate your expectations in experience and performance. Its frictionless magnetic drive and reinvented brush head combines oscillating, rotating bristles with micro-vibrations for a professional clean feel every day.

The P&G LifeLab Everyday is an all-new immersive experience that gives consumers a “virtual sneak peek” into how P&G is combining deep consumer understanding with cutting-edge technologies to make life a little bit easier, and the future a little bit brighter, every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Oral B iO Experience brings you up close and personal with, showcasing how it provides you with a professional clean feel every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

The P&G LifeLab Everyday is an all-new immersive experience that gives consumers a “virtual sneak peek” into how P&G is combining deep consumer understanding with cutting-edge technologies to make life a little bit easier, and the future a little bit brighter, every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

The P&G LifeLab Everyday is an all-new immersive experience that gives consumers a “virtual sneak peek” into how P&G is combining deep consumer understanding with cutting-edge technologies to make life a little bit easier, and the future a little bit brighter, every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

The P&G LifeLab Everyday is an all-new immersive experience that gives consumers a “virtual sneak peek” into how P&G is combining deep consumer understanding with cutting-edge technologies to make life a little bit easier, and the future a little bit brighter, every day.

The Innovation Elevator showcases the history of technology and innovation at P&G starting from when it was founded in 1837.

The P&G LifeLab Everyday is an all-new immersive experience that gives consumers a “virtual sneak peek” into how P&G is combining deep consumer understanding with cutting-edge technologies to make life a little bit easier, and the future a little bit brighter, every day.

The P&G LifeLab Everyday is an all-new immersive experience that gives consumers a “virtual sneak peek” into how P&G is combining deep consumer understanding with cutting-edge technologies to make life a little bit easier, and the future a little bit brighter, every day.

The P&G LifeLab Everyday is an all-new immersive experience that gives consumers a “virtual sneak peek” into how P&G is combining deep consumer understanding with cutting-edge technologies to make life a little bit easier, and the future a little bit brighter, every day.

P&G launched its new P&G LifeLab Everyday virtual experience, which blends digital exploration with virtual reality to showcase how innovations and technologies inspired by deep consumer understanding can impact the everyday lives of 5 billion people around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

P&G launched its new P&G LifeLab Everyday virtual experience, which blends digital exploration with virtual reality to showcase how innovations and technologies inspired by deep consumer understanding can impact the everyday lives of 5 billion people around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today launched its new P&G LifeLab Everyday virtual experience at the first, all-virtual Consumer Electronic Show. This immersive platform, available to virtual CES attendees and members of the public, blends digital exploration with virtual reality to showcase how innovations and technologies inspired by deep consumer understanding can impact the everyday lives of 5 billion people around the world.

“In an era of mass disruption, consumers are increasingly relying on trusted, superior performing products to support their everyday lives,” said Marc Pritchard, P&G Chief Brand Officer. “Our virtual P&G LifeLab Everyday demonstrates how technology fuels innovative products and how we are keeping ahead of this transformation, creating brands that make life a little bit easier, and the future a little bit brighter, each and every day.”

Visitors to the P&G LifeLab Everyday will be able to create an avatar in order to enter the virtual platform. As an avatar, visitors can explore the LifeLab exhibit and interact virtually with a range of technologies and innovations for the home and for our planet, as well as see videos and presentations about the future of consumer-inspired innovation, including:

Oral-B iO, the toothbrush that reimagines brushing from the inside out with breakthrough innovative features and designs that will elevate your expectations in experience and performance. Its frictionless magnetic drive and reinvented brush head combines oscillating, rotating bristles with micro-vibrations for a professional clean feel every day.

EC30: The cleaner way to clean. EC30 reimagined clean to make it more sustainable than traditional liquids, by removing the water, focusing on essential chemistry only, and cutting out the plastic packaging. The magical swatch activates in seconds with water, to transform a powerful lather that cuts through all of life’s tough messes.

Febreze Fade Defy Plug Air Freshener, the first mass plug-in with built-in microchip technology that digitally controls how much scent is released based on extensive consumer research to determine the optimum scent release and intensity. So, it stays First Day Fresh for a full 50 days!1 Plus, it has an LED light that lights up when it’s time for a refill.

Microban 24, a revolution in home sanitizing that keeps surfaces protected from the spread and growth of bacteria for 24 hours, when used as directed, even after multiple touches2.

Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray, which allows you to clean as you cook to stay ahead of the mess. The spray-activated suds eliminate the need for soaking by clinging to food soils, and cleaning baked on grease 5x faster3, so all you need to do is SPRAY, WIPE, and RINSE your dishes clean.

The 50-Liter Home Coalition, a recently launched effort spearheaded by P&G that works across industries and organizations to create sustainable solutions using technology and policy to reinvent the way water is used at home and within the wider urban water system, with the goal of addressing urban water scarcity.

The P&G LifeLab Everyday also offers the Connect with P&G Bar, where partners and entrepreneurs are welcome to share their latest ideas and inspirations with experts in technology and innovation at P&G. Potential recruits interested in working at P&G can explore opportunities by speaking to representatives of the Company's Talent Supply Organization at the Work with Us Bar.

In the P&G LifeLab Everyday amphitheater, P&G will host its third annual Innovation Challenge where select, budding entrepreneurs will pitch their latest innovative solutions for an opportunity to partner with P&G Ventures to pursue product development. The amphitheater will also feature brand demonstrations from our Oral Care and Home Care experts, as well as an exclusive screening of “How to Keep a Healthy Home” presented by Bounty, which uncovers how easily bacteria can spread in a kitchen and will feature an expert recommendation from microbiologist Dr. Charles Gerba to maintain a clean home.

When CES ends, the P&G LifeLab will stay open at www.pglifelab.com. “We see an exciting future for the P&G LifeLab beyond CES,” said P&G Chief Design Officer Phil Duncan. “We are investing in this disruptive virtual platform because we believe that the best way to continue engaging with consumers, partners, media and others around the world is to invite them to join us behind the curtain, no matter when or where they are.”

Following P&G at CES

CES attendees will be able to access the virtual P&G LifeLab through the Procter & Gamble exhibitor page. All other visitors can join the platform at www.pglifelab.com. Upon registering, visitors can tour the virtual platform, engage in future-focused conversations in the LifeLab Everyday amphitheater, see product demonstrations and live events and even purchase or preorder connected products. A full agenda of events is available on the website.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

1 When used on low.

2 When used as directed and within 5 minutes, effective against Staphylococcus aureus and Enterobacter aerogenes bacteria.

3 vs. Dawn Non-Concentrated.