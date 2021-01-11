KBRA Releases Research – How Does Credit Break in 2021?

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary on U.S. corporate credit and how durable we see it being in 2021.

As we head into a new year, credit risk is bid to frothy, if not extreme levels. At KBRA, we have to ask if any of this makes sense. Turns out it does, in our opinion. To be clear, that is not to say that with yields in credit at all-time lows that we believe risk and reward are in alignment. Rather, our view acknowledges that bond market technicals and government support have reduced the relative importance of macro- and microeconomic fundamentals. And we believe this equation is going to hold over the course of 2021, making U.S. credit a durable asset class in 2021.

Risks to our view include an unexpected inability of vaccines and therapeutics to bring the pandemic under control, an unforeseen spike in rates, a significantly destabilizing geopolitical event, or a substantial increase in debt-financed M&A.

To view the report, click here.

