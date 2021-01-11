Neora Unveils New Weight Management & Wellness System, NeoraFit™

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neora, a leader in science-based, anti-aging skin care, hair care and wellness products, has launched its new weight management and wellness system: NeoraFit. Available for purchase beginning January 8, NeoraFit combines a collection of innovative nutritional supplements that you can easily incorporate into your everyday routine with a system of sustainable habits that support a healthy lifestyle.

“Neora is committed to providing tools to live a healthier and happier life, which is why we are excited to launch NeoraFit,” says Neora Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Amber Olson Rourke. “This program offers everything you need to create and maintain a balanced lifestyle. By combining nutritionals that support your body around the clock with a system of easy-to-adopt healthy habits – plus accountability and support from our Brand Partners – we have created an all-inclusive program that’s simple and sustainable for everyone.”

The NeoraFit Supplements

NeoraFit supplements are the result of exhaustive research and collaboration with experts in the field of weight management, leading to unique and highly effective products that can’t be duplicated. “We have spent years researching the right ingredients and technologies with the goal of helping others create a sustainably fit lifestyle,” says Founder and CEO Jeff Olson. “NeoraFit’s line of innovative supplements stays true to our promise of providing natural and clean formulas backed by science.”

NeoraFit’s exclusive product formulations support your body’s natural fat-browning process, which is key to achieving your weight-loss goals. Fat browning, also known as thermogenesis, converts white fat to brown so calories can be burned more easily and effectively. Unlike white fat, which accumulates in your body causing weight gain, the lesser known brown fat actually burns away faster when activated.*

Sold as a set, NeoraFit features three clean, high-grade supplements that support your body from morning till night. Each product is individually packaged in color-coded sachets that can slip into a pocket or purse for the ultimate in on-the-go convenience:

MORNING

Slim + Skin Collagen Powder. Mix this easy-dissolving powder into your morning coffee, tea, juice or smoothie to kickstart your day by supporting fat browning and a healthy metabolism, increasing energy and focus, and supporting collagen production for beautiful hair, skin and nails.*

Slim + Skin contains Neora’s proprietary SlimFuel Blend, a combination of green coffee bean extract and pu’er tea that helps support both fat browning and collagen production, as well as Dual Collagen, a blend of two types of pure and sustainably sourced marine collagen that helps increase the skin’s moisture, firmness and brightness while helping hair appear fuller and nails appear healthier.*

NOON

Block + Balance Pre & Probiotic. Take this tasty, lemon-flavored powder before lunch to support fat browning and your body’s ability to process dietary fat, reduce the feeling of bloating, ease digestion, help curb cravings and support your immune system.*†

Block + Balance features a prebiotic blend that includes isomalt, inulin and fructooligosacharides

that help regulate gut bacteria, support natural fat browning and help curb cravings. This unique powder also includes a proprietary probiotic blend of lactobacillus plantarum and streptococcus thermophiles, which support the body’s ability to process dietary fat, increase skin moisturization and ease digestion. In addition, Block + Balance includes an immune-supporting antioxidant complex that includes the vitamins C, D, B1, B2, B3, B6 and B12.*

NIGHT

Cleanse + Calm Nightly Gentle Cleanse. Mix this powder with water or sleep-time tea before bed to support fat browning, help flush toxins, balance the intestine and promote relaxation for a great night’s rest.*

Cleanse + Calm is formulated with Neora’s CalmCleanse Blend of natural ingredients – broccoli sprout extract, moringa leaf, spinach and barley grass – which are high in vitamins and nutrients with antioxidant activity. Other key ingredients include menthol to help support fat browning, and Happy Banana to help support the body’s melatonin production for a calm mind and improved sleep quality.

The NeoraFit Program

Based on the principles in Olson’s best-selling book, “The Slight Edge,” NeoraFit incorporates six healthy habits to help achieve and maintain an ideal weight and fit lifestyle:

Hydrate

Breathe

Move

Practice mindful eating

Reduce eating window

Take NeoraFit supplements

These healthy daily disciplines work together to help compound results over time.

Monthly Tracker: In each set, members will also receive a monthly tracker that includes principles in “The Slight Edge” that encourage consistency and positive habits, as well as daily checklists that remind members to move their bodies, mindfully eat, drink water and take their supplements.

Community Support Group: Hosted by Neora’s brand partners, Neora will offer members access to accountability groups to help them throughout their health and wellness journey, offering the valuable community support to stay engaged and motivated.

The GetFit Challenge

To encourage NeoraFit users to make intentional progress toward their wellness, fitness and weight management goals, Neora has created the GetFit Challenge. After taking part in the NeoraFit System for 90 days, entrants will submit their ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos and measurements and tell their personal success stories at neora.com/getfitchallenge for the chance to win one of three fitness prizes: a Peloton® Bike, a $500 Home Chef gift card or a Fitbit® smartwatch. The GetFit Challenge takes place from January 8 to April 30, 2021.

As the NeoraFit program rolls out across the country, the team is also working to launch additional components throughout 2021, including healthy recipes, fitness routines, meditation tips and other tools to ensure members have everything they need to maintain a healthy and mindful lifestyle.

† When used in conjunction with a calorie-controlled diet and exercise program. Individual results may vary. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Neora

Based in Dallas, TX, Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science. Visit www.neora.com for more information.