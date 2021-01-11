UNFI Commits to Aggressive 10-Year Targets in Waste Reduction, Climate Action, and Food Access Through the Introduction of Better for All

UNFI introduces Better for All which will act as a unifying message to inspire pride across UNFI and as an umbrella platform to share updates on its ESG progress in the months and years ahead.

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report which showcases the Company’s bold commitments to building a brighter future, transforming today’s foodscape by delivering greater freedom of food choice and by taking innovative action on global social and environmental issues. In the report, UNFI not only highlights the substantial progress made in 2020, including the creation of a CEO-led executive steering committee and completion of a full materiality assessment, but also outlines its strategic and data-driven 2030 goals which will accelerate positive and critical change over the next decade.

“As pioneers in our industry since 1976, leading by example on pressing social and environmental issues is both part of our DNA and our inherent responsibility,” said Steven L. Spinner, UNFI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “UNFI made great strides in building our wholesale, services, and brands business in 2020 while putting a heightened focus on issues such as the safety and wellbeing of our associates and the communities we serve. As we look to the future, we now have an exciting plan to pursue real solutions for climate change, food justice and insecurity as well as diversity and inclusion. We view ourselves as a force for positive change, helping to define the future of food.”

UNFI’s 10th annual edition of the report, which can be read at BetterForAll.UNFI.com, is guided by leading frameworks, including GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) and SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board). The report also includes the Company’s first disclosure aligned to recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures (TCFD).

2030 Vision: BETTER FOR ALL

UNFI’s 2030 agenda is centered on the theme “Better for All,” aligned to three pillars: Building Better for Our World, Our Communities, and Our People. Better for All will act as a unifying message to inspire pride across UNFI and as an umbrella platform to share updates on its ESG progress in the months and years ahead.

Better for All focuses on six key priorities: climate action, waste reduction, food safety, food access, safety and wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion. To ensure progress against each of these areas, UNFI has established several consequential goals and commitments, including:

Establish science-based emissions reduction targets covering operational and value chain emissions (scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2022

20% of electricity from renewable sources by 2023

50% reduction in food waste by 2025

Zero waste to landfill from distribution center operations by 2030

30% reduction in distribution center energy intensity by 2030

Donate 250 million pounds of food–equivalent to approximately 208 million meals by 2030

Log 200,000 associate volunteer hours by 2030

2020 Progress

Throughout 2020, UNFI took several steps to advance it’s ESG practices, including the following activities:

Adopted robust, award-winning safety measures to continue to protect our frontline associates during the COVID-19 pandemic

Piloted its first all-electric solar powered refrigerated trailer with an eye towards further expansion

Announced new Paid Parental Leave benefits

Improved its CDP Climate Change response score to an A- through enhanced disclosures and actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks, and further the low-carbon economy

Achieved a 7% year-over-year improvement in food waste diverted from landfills

Delivered 23 million pounds of donated food, equivalent to roughly 19 million meals

“2020 was a pivotal year for ESG at UNFI. We completed a robust strategic planning process and significantly deepened our focus on key priorities,” said Alisha Real, UNFI Director of Sustainability and Social Impact. “The steps we will take over the next decade are critical to ensuring a future that is Better for All. UNFI impacts the lives of millions of people throughout North America and we are dedicated to taking meaningful action by activating our 27,000 associates, 15,000 customers, and more than 11,000 suppliers to accelerate progress toward achieving our near-term and 2030 commitments to transform the foodscape and our world.”

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.