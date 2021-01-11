HD Medical at CES Unveils HealthyU™, the World’s First Intelligent All-in-one Remote Patient Monitor for Telehealth and Wellness

HealthyU™, the World’s First Intelligent All-in-one Remote Patient Monitor for Telehealth and Wellness. HD Medical Inc.'s HealthyU™ is an at-home monitoring device that addresses the ongoing challenges of remote Telehealth, Cardiac Care, and Wellness during the pandemic and beyond. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At CES’21, HD Medical Inc. today introduces HealthyU™, an intelligent remote patient monitoring device, in response to the ongoing challenges of remote Telehealth, Cardiac Care, and Wellness during the pandemic and beyond.

HealthyU™ is the first home device to provide:

7-lead ECG (without wires)

Heart Sounds with Murmur Analysis

Lung Sounds

Heart Rate

Pulse Oximetry (SpO2 / blood oxygen saturation)

Temperature

Respiratory Rate

Cuffless Blood Pressure Trend

The Future of Telehealth, Home Monitoring, and Wellness

As the medical community seek new ways to deliver care, HealthyU™ takes multiple complex healthcare devices and turns them into one easy-to-use device for the patient and the provider to connect via a simple HD App and HD Cloud Platform for Intelligent Insights, or also with any video conferencing and screen sharing tool for Remote Consultation.

Providers can listen live to the heart and lung sounds using HD Steth™, HD Medical’s flagship intelligent stethoscope technology, cleared by FDA in July 2020 for Electronic Stethoscope, Phonocardiograph and Electrocardiograph.

Created with and available first to those with cardiac care and monitoring needs, HealthyU™ is available to clinical partners for research and corporate wellness partners seeking employee wellness offerings of this caliber, as well as for Telehealth pilot programs under IRB Protocol in accordance with FDA Regulations. HD Medical will be seeking Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA to make available in the U.S. and enable fully informed at-home doctor-patient visits during the pandemic and beyond.

“I’ve been treating patients remotely for nearly a year now and the pandemic has severely limited my ability to understand my patient’s condition. As we move forward, telehealth represents a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery during the pandemic and beyond. HealthyU will play a critical role and promises to not only save lives but also improve the quality of life for all patients,” said Dr. Nelson B. Schiller, MD, FACC, FRCP, Professor of Medicine & Anesthesia, UCSF.

"HealthyU is one of those rare medical devices that is truly a game changer in patient care. Being so user friendly and clinically sound, this device can be used in many different clinical scenarios and can truly be a lifesaver for multitudes of patients, who have the possibility of obtaining care while at home," said Dr. Shaun Setty, MD of The Larry and Helen Hoag Endowed Chair of Pediatric Cardiovascular Surgery in Los Angeles, CA.

“2020 has put greater emphasis on the need to advance remote patient monitoring technology, which is why we have prioritized bringing integrated sensors and intelligent insights into the home making it easy for patients to use and viable for providers to leverage during care,” said Arvind Thiagarajan, founder and CEO of HD Medical. “HealthyU™ performs wireless ECG outside of the hospital while incorporating auscultation and other important vitals. By simplifying the remote monitoring process, we’ve ensured this technology can be leveraged by anyone that needs it.”

HealthyU is currently intended for investigational use only, not for sale in the United States until after FDA clearance. HD Medical expects that HealthyU will be available for sale in the US by the third quarter of 2021, subject to FDA clearance process, which is being undertaken expeditiously. In the meantime, HealthyU will be available to clinical partners for research and corporate wellness programs, as well as telehealth pilot programs under the IRB protocol in accordance with FDA regulations.

To become a HealthyU™ partner, email info@hdmedicalgroup.com.

About HD Medical, Inc.

HD Medical, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based innovator of digital health solutions for AI-enabled detection and management of cardiovascular disease (CVD). HD Steth has been awarded FDA clearance (K201299). The company delivers its intelligent cardiac care solutions and products globally to medical professionals and institutions through channel partners. Visit www.HealthyU.ai and www.hdmedicalgroup.com.

