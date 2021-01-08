Entravision Marks Fifth Season as the NFL’s Exclusive Nationwide Spanish Radio Broadcaster

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today that the Company will broadcast the entire 2020-2021 NFL Playoff Season, a total of 13 games including Super Bowl LV from Tampa, Florida. This marks Entravision’s fifth year as the NFL’s exclusive National Spanish radio broadcast partner, and it will be the Company’s third year broadcasting the Super Bowl.

End zone to end zone unprecedented coverage begins Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Buffalo, New York with a two-day tripleheader for Wild Card Weekend and concludes on Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida with Super Bowl LV. Playoff and Super Bowl coverage will include a 60-minute pre-game show, Pase Completo, in select games, followed by a live play-by-play broadcast and post-game analysis. In its sixth season, Pase Completo features veteran sports game analysts Ricardo Celis and Tony Nuñez. The entire pre-game show will also stream on Facebook Live.

“We are very excited to continue broadcasting the NFL to Entravision radio listeners and our affiliates stations’ markets, especially the Playoffs and Super Bowl, which feature the best competition of the season and the biggest sports event of the year,” said Jeffery Liberman, Entravision’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “The NFL has the largest Hispanic fan base of any U.S. professional sport. We are proud to be the NFL’s exclusive Spanish-language radio broadcaster and continue bringing this popular sport to our listenership.”

As part of the playoff excitement this year, NFL fans can also participate in the NFL’s Super Bowl Challenge by making their picks online at superbowlchallenge.es. Fans can compete to win great Super Bowl merchandise, including an official NFL Riddell helmet and other autographed memorabilia.

Coverage will be broadcast on the following Entravision O&O radio stations: Market Format Station Frequency Albuquerque Jose Network KRZY-AM 1450 Aspen Tricolor KPVW-FM 107.1/104.3 Denver Suavecita KJMN-FM 92.1 El Centro Suavecita KSEH-FM 94.5 El Paso Suavecita KINT-FM 93.9 Las Vegas Suavecita KRRN-FM 92.7 Los Angeles Viva KDLD-FM 103.1 Lubbock TUDN KBZO-AM 1460 McAllen Suavecita KNVO-FM 101.1 Monterey-Salinas Suavecita KSES-FM 107.1 Orlando Salsa WNUE-FM 98.1 Palm Springs Suavecita KLOB-FM 94.7 Phoenix Suavecita KVVA/KDVA 107.1 Reno Tricolor KRNV-FM 102.1 Sacramento Suavecita KXSE-FM 104.3 Stockton-Modesto Suavecita KTSE-FM 97.1

Affiliate stations broadcasting the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl: Market Station Frequency Chicago WRTO 1200 AM WOJO 105.1 FM HD3 Dallas KFLC 1270 AM Houston KLAT 1010 AM KLTN 102.9 FM HD3 Miami WQBA 1140 AM WAMR 107.5 FM HD3 New York WADO 1280 AM WXNY 96.3 FM HD3 Salt Lake City KDUT 102.3 FM KTUB 1600 AM San Antonio KFLZ 87.9 FM KROM 92.9 FM HD2 W Palm Beach WEFL 760 AM

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, we offer mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting, and pricing. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.