Women’s Health USA Announces Leadership Transition, New Structure for the Future

AVON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women’s Health USA, a national leader in practice management services for the women’s health sector, announced today that Goran Dragolovic is stepping down as the organization’s CEO to assume a leadership role at Covenant Physician Partners, a KKR portfolio company that provides physician practice and surgery center services.

Upon his departure, Sverica Capital Management, the majority owner of Women’s Health USA, in collaboration with the Women’s Health USA Board, will maintain the Office of the CEO, working closely with the senior leadership team.

“We are grateful to Goran for his contributions over the past three years. My fellow leaders and I view this transition as an opportunity to realign the chief executive talent to ensure the continued success of Women’s Health USA,” said Dave Finley, Managing Partner of Sverica Capital Management and Chairman of Women’s Health USA. “The vision set forth by our leadership team more than three years ago is still in play, now more than ever, and we’re excited about the direction of our continued strategy in the years ahead.”

Women’s Health USA remains a vital, preeminent women’s health services company with a growing national footprint. Evidenced by recent partnership announcements – including a first-of-its-kind partnership with Desert Perinatal Associates, a premier high-risk obstetrics practice – the organization is closing out a year of exceptional performance and growth that will only continue to gain momentum.

Recognized for its transformative redesign of the healthcare experience for women, the organization believes that taking an innovative approach to engaging, compensating and incentivizing OB-GYNs and other women’s health providers will mark a true shift toward population health. As part of their strategic groundwork, Women’s Health USA continues pursuing additional opportunities to expand the value-based care paradigm to the specialty.

With Goran’s departure, the Women’s Health USA Board has launched an extensive national search for their new CEO – who they anticipate will share in the organization’s collective goals and vision to shape the future of women’s health.

About Women’s Health USA

Women’s Health USA is a provider of practice management and emerging value-based care services to more than 600 women’s health providers across seven states. Given its unique focus on women, paired with dynamic growth, Women’s Health USA is poised to play an influential role in developing new cost effective, value-based modes of care delivery. For 22 years, the company has successfully implemented innovative growth strategies and driven streamlined operational costs, payer alignment, ancillary services development, brand development strategies and risk management services. Its unique partnership model enables women’s health groups to operate independently, while leveraging the resources and influence of a national organization. To learn more, please visit womenshealthusa.com or contact Leslie Stedman at 860.678.3400 or lstedman@whusa.com.