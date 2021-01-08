Voya Financial Recognized Twice — by Caregiving.com and LIMRA — for Its Continued Commitment to the Disabilities Community Through Voya Cares®

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that both Caregiving.com, a Carely, Inc., company, and LIMRA, a research, consulting and professional-development organization for the financial services industry, recently recognized the company’s support and advocacy of the disabilities community through its Voya Cares® program. Voya received Caregiving.com’s 2020 Caregiving Visionary Caregiving Organization of the Year Award for its comprehensive set of benefits and policies that support caregivers and LIMRA’s Creative Connections Gold Award for its campaign promoting the Voya Cares program. The awards were presented during recent virtual events from Caregiving.com and LIMRA.

The mission of the Caregiving Visionary Awards is to honor individuals and organizations that act as beacons of hope for caregivers. Caregiving.com recognized Voya for its comprehensive set of benefits and policies supporting caregivers, including insurance, back-up child and elder care, flexible paid time off (PTO), remote work options, family leave policies, health advocates, robust Employee Assistance Program and its collaboration with Wellthy support services. It also recognized Voya for its whitepaper that shows the impact caregiving has on the workplace, outlining gaps in support and potential actions to take through benefits planning.

“We’re fortunate to have great support from our CEO and our employees to drive our disability inclusion efforts,” said Jessica Tuman, VP, Voya Cares Center of Excellence, which is the company’s program that focuses on internal and external efforts relating to serving people with disabilities and special needs as well as their caregivers. “These awards are a reflection of what we stand for as a company — we care, we’re inclusive and we advocate for equity for everyone. At Voya, we’re honored to be recognized for this very important work to drive inclusion for people with special needs and caregivers.”

Voya was selected as Caregiving Organization of the Year from a pool of 60+ nominations by their awards committee, which consists of members of Caregiving.com and Difference Collaborative teams. This was the first year this particular honor was awarded and the fifth year of the Caregiving Visionary Awards.

"While rewarding, being a caregiver is a thankless job by nature,” said Michael Eidsaune, founder and CEO of Carely, Inc. “The Caregiving Visionary Awards allow us to take a moment and celebrate the heroes who are so deserving of our appreciation. We want to congratulate Voya and all of this year's winners and are excited to see how we all can continue to make the caregiving experience easier and better."

Additionally, Voya received the LIMRA Creative Connections Gold Award for its campaign promoting the Voya Cares program’s commitment to serving people with disabilities. Established in 2017, the award recognizes and rewards marketing and creative excellence, innovation and achievement. Thirty-eight companies from seven different countries submitted 45 entries for consideration.

Voya collaborated with two unique individuals — 9-year-old Special Olympics Athlete Lily Allison and singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey — to share their messages of inclusivity and kindness, and the impact of finding someone like you, which can empower individuals facing challenges. Mandy and Lily share the same rare and invisible genetic disease Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a connective tissue disorder.

“Our overall goal was to create a buzz-worthy campaign in support of our Voya Cares program,” said Paul Gennaro, SVP and chief brand and communications officer at Voya Financial. “The campaign strengthens Voya’s position as a leader and partner for the special needs community, and communicates our values and the character of our brand.”

The LIMRA winners were determined based on how well they demonstrate the ability to integrate multiple marketing tools and channels to build connective campaigns that support business objectives for their company.

“Both awards reflect Voya’s ongoing efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion for all Americans,” said Gennaro.

Building upon Voya’s support of the disabilities community through internal efforts and social media, as well as the company’s commitment to diversity in its advertising, Voya’s 2021 advertising campaign will feature a caregiver and a person with a disability.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $657 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About Voya Cares®

An extension of Voya's vision and mission to help all Americans have the quality of life they seek in retirement, the Voya Cares program is committed to being a leader in making a positive difference in the lives of individuals with special needs and disabilities — as well as their families, caregivers and other providers — by offering a depth of resources focused on education, planning and solutions. Go to voyacares.com to learn more.

About Carely, Inc.

When caregiving feels complicated, Carely adds simplicity. With an app for families, a dashboard for providers, and a hub of resources for both (Caregiving.com), Carely provides a set of tools designed to support caregivers at every step of their journey. Led by both former and current caregivers, we're driven by care, not by referral bonuses. Its tools and recommendations are guided only by the needs of you, your loved one, and your family. For more information, visit www.care.ly or Caregiving.com.

About LIMRA®

Serving the industry since 1916, LIMRA helps to advance the financial services industry by empowering nearly 700 financial services companies in 53 countries with knowledge, insights, connections, and solutions. Visit LIMRA at www.limra.com.

