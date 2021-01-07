Financial Literacy Gets a Boost

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The new, third edition of the Foundations in Personal Finance high school curriculum by Ramsey Solutions is here. It’s designed with flexibility for in-classroom, virtual, and hybrid learning. The curriculum is based on the life-changing money principles taught by financial experts and Ramsey Personalities, Anthony ONeal, Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan, Rachel Cruze, and Ken Coleman. The curriculum not only walks students through real-world scenarios teaching them to save, budget, avoid debt, spend wisely and invest, it also addresses specific, fundamental behaviors that can help them gain confidence they need to make wise financial decisions now and throughout their future.

“The caliber of your future is determined by the choices you make today,” said Anthony ONeal. “The Foundations curriculum guides young people into making wise financial choices we hope they continue to make throughout their lives.”

Foundations in Personal Finance has been taught in more than 45% of high schools across the country, helping more than five million students learn to handle money the right way. “I began using the Foundations curriculum in 2008,” said Alex Todd, a high school teacher in Kentucky. “It changed my life, and I have witnessed the lives of young people change in a matter of months. This starts as a class and ends in a lifestyle for many students. I am excited to experience the new third edition of the curriculum alongside my students.”

Foundations in Personal Finance high school curriculum includes fully digital and print delivery methods, pacing guides, activities and more. This comprehensive curriculum meets standards and benchmarks in all 50 states and national Jump$tart standards.

For more information, visit https://www.ramseyeducation.com/.

