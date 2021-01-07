Play Endlessly with the JBL® Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBL welcomes the latest addition to its popular JBL Charge Series, the JBL Charge 5. With an elevated dustproof and waterproof design and improved audio offerings, the speaker takes JBL’s range of portable speakers to a new level, optimizing JBL’s Original Pro Sound for music lovers everywhere.

The speaker comes with a racetrack-shaped driver, separate tweeter and dual passive radiators for impressive audio clarity and a deep bass, offering listeners JBL Original Pro Sound in a durable design. With 20 hours of playtime and a built-in powerbank, listeners can easily charge devices through the speaker’s charging port without ever interrupting their tunes. Enabled with JBL PartyBoost, users can connect the Charge 5 to other compatible JBL portable speakers to amplify their sound.

“Whether listening at home or outdoors, the JBL Charge 5 sets a new standard for high-quality sound,” said Andy Tsui, SVP & GM, product development & engineering, general management at HARMAN. “We’re thrilled to introduce the next generation of our popular lineup and are beyond excited to offer listeners the unmatched power of JBL Original Pro Sound.”

The latest iteration of the JBL Charge Series features silicon bumpers and an eye-catching JBL logo, for a new spin on JBL’s iconic design. The speaker pairs a rugged, durable structure with a sleek and bold design that will make a statement in any setting.

JBL Charge 5 Features

Built with an IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof design

Enabled with JBL PartyBoost

Wireless Bluetooth v5.1 Streaming

Built-in 7500mAh Powerbank: Rechargeable Li-ion battery supports 20 hours of playtime and offers the ability to charge devices via USB-Charge Out

Racetrack-shaped driver, separate tweeter and dual passive JBL Bass Radiators

Packaged in paper-based, eco packaging

The JBL Charge 5 will be available on JBL.com and select retailers starting in April 2021 for $179.95. The JBL Charge 5 will be available in six color options including black, blue, gray, red, teal and squad.

ABOUT JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With 75 years of unmatched professional credentials and industry leading innovation, JBL has expertly blended a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers around the globe. JBL’s Signature Professional Sound is the leading technology that powers major pop culture events, and the brand has partnered with the world’s top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

© 2020 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications, and appearance are subject to change without notice.