Built In Honors SmartBear in 2021 Best Places to Work Awards

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, was honored in Built In Boston’s Best Places to Work 2021 Awards for the third year in a row. Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor startups to enterprise companies across numerous categories.

“These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures, but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits, and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals’ needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies’ commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and remote culture.

“We are honored to be included on Built In Boston’s Best Places to Work for a third time, recognized as offering some of the best tech career opportunities in this region,” said Luzanna Marangoni, VP of People at SmartBear. “SmartBear is proud to be growing and hiring while supporting our employees in numerous ways during challenging times for many personally and professionally on both local and global levels.”

Tech professionals rely on Built In’s Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions, and values. Since its inception, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

For the full list of Built In’s Best Places to Work winners, go to:

https://www.builtinboston.com/companies/best-places-to-work-boston-2021 and follow #2021BuiltInBest on social media.

For more information on benefits and perks available at SmartBear, view the SmartBear profile on Built In at: https://www.builtinboston.com/company/smartbear.

For open positions at the company, visit: https://smartbear.com/company/careers/.

About Built In

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies’ brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies’ tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers’ open roles. https://www.builtin.com

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your process while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API design, collaboration, performance testing, test management, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 15 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 24,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

