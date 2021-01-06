Nickelodeon and NFL Team up for the NFL x SpongeBob SquarePants Junk Food Collection by Contemporary Artist King Saladeen

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP), Nickelodeon, the National Football League (NFL) and Junk Food Clothing are teaming up for the NFL x SpongeBob SquarePants Junk Food Collection by King Saladeen, a collection of apparel designed by popular Philadelphia-based contemporary artist King Saladeen. Launching today, the collection of styles includes short sleeve t-shirts and hooded fleeces for adults and children by King Saladeen, inspired by the popular animated duo, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star with designs and logos of the NFL and its clubs. The launch of NFL x SpongeBob SquarePants Junk Food Collection by King Saladeen is in support of the special slime-filled presentation of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon, airing Sunday, Jan. 10, at 4:30 p.m. (ET).

“We are thrilled to produce a collection of apparel in partnership with Nickelodeon, Junk Food Clothing and King Saladeen,” said Rhiannon Madden, VP of Consumer Products, NFL. “The collection showcases a unique combination of styles and inspirations that will surely excite fans of all ages ahead of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon.”

“The partnership between the NFL, SpongeBob SquarePants, Junk Food and King Saladeen represents the best in fan culture,” said Jose Castro, Senior Vice President, Licensing Collaborations & Specialty Retail, ViacomCBS. “The collection channels the fun, frenetic and fantastical feelings when art, sports and pop culture collide.”

"This collaboration is the perfect mix of Art & Sports to start a brand-new fan in both worlds. They both teach patience and Teamwork while having fun; Every kid needs to experience that. Hopefully this sparks a new level of creativity for the next generation" said King Saladeen.

The collection is now available at NFLShop.com, SpongeBobShop.com, Fanatics.com, JunkfoodClothing.com, participating Lid’s stores, and King Saladeen’s online store. For more information, please visit NFLShop.com/SpongeBob or SpongeBobShop.com.

The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will feature one-of-a-kind kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including a special halftime presentation, guest reporters and original on-field graphics, virtual filters and more. The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will air on Sunday, Jan. 10, at 4:30 p.m. (ET) alongside CBS Sports’ broadcast of the game, on The CBS Television Network and streaming on CBS All Access. Play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will be joined by CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (All That, Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered) in the booth to call the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon, along with Nick star Lex Lumpkin (All That, Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered) ­­­as a reporter.

About King Saladeen

King Saladeen is a world-renowned self-taught American contemporary artist whose work is exhibited all over the world. Further diversifying his talents, he also released his own vinyl sculpture “JP the Money Bear” which debuted at ComplexCon (2018), Shenzhen Toyz Festival in China (2019), and a Mercedes Benz collaboration (2019). Never losing sight of his humble upbringing, Saladeen is an active philanthropist. He continues to give back to the community. The development of a youthful mind is always a priority for the artist and has done several motivational speeches guiding and shaping young minds.

About Junk Food Clothing

Junk Food Clothing came onto the scene in 1998, creating and forever changing the premium T-shirt market. Carried in thousands of the top stores throughout the world, Junk Food is a celebrity favorite, featured weekly on numerous style icons in major media. Junk Food has signature soft fabrics and trend-leading fits that also include unique treatments that make each piece one-of-a-kind. Also a licensing powerhouse, Junk Food has rights to hundreds of major pop-culture licenses including numerous sports leagues, artists and bands. Junk Food is sold online at junkfoodclothing.com.

About ViacomCBS Consumer Products

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP’s portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.