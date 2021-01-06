Swisher Names Jeff Rossi as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swisher, a category leader in adult consumer lifestyle brands, today announced Jeff Rossi, previously Vice President, Trade Marketing and Category Development has been named Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. In his new role, Rossi will oversee both Sales and Marketing functions, including the Trade Marketing group, focusing on driving success and collaboration.

“Jeff has demonstrated exceptional work in every position he has held at Swisher,” said John Haley, Swisher’s Chief Growth Officer. “His leadership and business acumen will continue to drive success and synergies within the three groups.” Reporting to Jeff will be Dean Simmons, Vice President Field Sales, Dave Untiedt, Vice President Consumer Marketing and Andrew Swartz, Senior Director Trade Marketing.

In Q4 of 2020, Swisher announced an expansion of the company’s vision, offerings and focus on adult consumer lifestyles. As part of the strategic focus, Swisher’s five strategic businesses – Swisher Sweets Cigar Company (Large & Little/Filtered Cigars); Fat Lip Brands (Smokeless); Drew Estate (Premium Cigars); Hempire (Hemp Products); and Rogue Holdings (Modern Oral Nicotine) – provide category expertise, product knowledge and a focused approach under a renewed purpose for the company. The new Corporate Growth Department will also include a renewed focus on servicing the needs of Swisher’s trade partners with better market and in-store data insights, including packaging and merchandising solutions.

“As we begin our 160th year in business, I’m excited to take on this new role and lead Swisher Sales and Marketing into a new era focused on our five strategic growth categories and continue to drive the implementation of our Purpose, Mission and Vision,” said Jeff Rossi, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Also, adding “We have strengthened our Trade support with many exciting and innovative offerings in the pipeline for 2021. Our customers will see many opportunities for growth as outlined in our Success Simplified Infographic.”

About Swisher:

Swisher is an international leading lifestyle company for adult consumers. Best known for their Swisher Sweet Cigars, the company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Swisher also has a global manufacturing presence in Santiago, Dominican Republic; Esteli, Nicaragua and Wheeling, West Virginia. Swisher’s superior customer relationships matched with an unwavering commitment to innovative thinking and action have driven the company to grow and adapt to the evolving preferences of adult consumers for nearly 160 years. Visit https://swisher.com/about/ to learn more.