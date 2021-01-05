Athleta Introduces Sleep Collection

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Athleta (NYSE: GPS) today unveiled its first-ever sleep collection, furthering its growth and reinforcing its position as a true lifestyle brand. Available today, the sleep collection aims to support women holistically and recognizes the importance of rest and recovery in her active life.

The entry into sleep was inspired by listening sessions with Athleta customers to learn more about their sleepwear interests and nighttime routines. Athleta resident sleep expert, Dr. Michael Grandner, who is board-certified in behavioral sleep medicine, collaborated with the brand to share insights into the importance of recovery and sleep in balancing an active lifestyle.

According to a poll released by the National Sleep Foundation, 67% of women age 18-64 experience sleep problems at least a few nights each week and 46% experience sleep problems every night. This can negatively affect health, well-being and ability to perform everyday activities. Rest and recovery play a vital role in improving daily performance, which is why sleepwear is a natural extension for Athleta, a purpose driven brand focused on empowering women. Athleta is uniquely positioned to bring this to market, as it continues to ignite a community of active, healthy, and confident women by supporting her throughout her entire day.

“ More and more women are focusing on self-care and holistic wellness, and by offering sleepwear we are able to support her full lifestyle—from active performance to rest,” said Mary Beth Laughton, President and CEO of Athleta. “ We know from our masks launch this spring, that new category additions can be a great way to introduce more customers to our Athleta brand. We are excited about the possibility of reaching even more women while providing them an opportunity to make recovery a key component of their daily activities.”

Fabrics are an important component of restful sleep, and each style in the 14-piece collection provides comfort for recovery. The sustainable and natural fabrics are ultra-soft and light weight, including a cloud-like rib knit, buttery TENCEL(TM) Modal jersey and cozy organic cotton. Designed with breathability, the collection provides a gentle, easy fit to aid in uninterrupted sleep.

The sleep collection is available now on Athleta.com. New styles will be added seasonally. Visit Athleta’s Instagram Stories for resident sleep expert Dr. Grandner’s tips for a great night’s sleep.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta creates versatile premium performance apparel designed by women athletes to inspire a community of active, confident women and girls to reach their limitless potential. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to carry a woman through her life in motion – from yoga and training to commute and travel. In 2016 the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its about 200 retail stores across the country, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.