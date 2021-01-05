Onset Financial Funds $240M in 2020!

Why Onset Financial is your best choice when it comes to leasing your equipment.

DRAPER, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onset Financial, a leading independent equipment leasing company in the country, has achieved another record-breaking funding year in 2020 with $240M in fundings – beating their prior funding record set in 2019 by 14%.

Achieving this milestone demanded a record-breaking performance in the fourth quarter as Onset funded over $115-million during the last three months of 2020.

“We are so grateful to still be able to accomplish record breaking results this year in the face of so much adversity,” said Justin Nielsen, Founder and CEO of Onset Financial.

“Our team responded to the challenges of this year in a truly extraordinary fashion by coming together and working harder than ever. It has been such a difficult yet rewarding year,” said Melinda Haynes, President of Onset Financial.

Onset was named the nation’s 12th largest Independent Equipment Leasing Company in 2020 by Monitor Daily Magazine.

About Onset Financial, Inc. – Founded in 2008, Onset Financial, Inc. is an industry leader in equipment leasing and financing. Onset’s seasoned Management Team has decades of equipment leasing experience and key industry relationships that enable Onset to offer additional flexibility in lease structuring. For more information please call 801-878-0600 or visit www.onsetfinancial.com.