Seegrid Doubles Revenues, Sees Record Adoption of Material Handling Automation Solutions

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced it doubled revenue year-over-year for the second year in a row. Seegrid’s growth reflects increased demand from manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics companies for automation solutions to address rising pressures on the supply chain, which were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and ever-evolving consumer demands.

“The incredible growth we recorded last year is a testament to our collective ability to adapt to changing environments -- something that our customers can uniquely do when using our automation solutions,” said Jim Rock, Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer. “Supply chain disruption surfaced in many different ways in 2020, but our ability to help our customers move materials safely around the world is a constant.”

Driven by changing consumer behavior and needs, the typical, seasonal spikes that manufacturing and distribution centers plan for were replaced by a continuous demand surge that caused a ripple effect across the supply chain. Seegrid’s enterprise software and AMRs helped manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics companies keep up, increasing its production fleet from three to four million autonomous miles driven at customer sites from March 2020 through September 2020.

“Because end users can make changes while production is running -- our customers are able to accelerate the implementation and adoption of Seegrid’s mobile robots and software solutions, a critical need in today’s world,” said Rock. “Our customers are under pressure to increase capacity and quickly adapt workflows to evolving demand, and do so safely.”

Seegrid holds the industry-setting standard for autonomous miles driven, all without a single personnel safety incident. The safety, flexibility, and reliability of Seegrid solutions helped the company close a $52M financing round in September, which supported the company’s acquisition of Box Robotics.

“We are especially pleased to have added Box’s co-founders Tom Panzarella and John Spletzer to the Seegrid team,” said Rock.

The company expects similar growth in 2021 through the advancement of next-generation perception and enhanced human-like, situational awareness technology for the company’s AMR fleet. Seegrid has also been steadily adding headcount, placing priority on maximizing the value for its customers, ensuring high levels of adoption, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement.

“Every day, our teams are helping transform material flow and creating higher levels of productivity for global manufacturing and distribution companies,” said Rock. “I’m excited to build on our success and the success of our customers this year.”

Seegrid combines autonomous mobile robots, fleet management software, and actionable analytics for a complete, connected, material handling solution. Seegrid Vision navigation technology is reliable, flexible, and proven with millions of autonomous production miles driven and zero personnel safety incidents. Manufacturing, warehousing and logistics companies around the world leverage Seegrid smart automation solutions. With Seegrid’s best-in-class service and support that extends from project design through deployment and training, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating Industry 4.0 initiatives today and into the future. www.seegrid.com