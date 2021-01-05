Soberlink Joins National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges with Corporate Sponsorship

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soberlink, the leader in remote alcohol monitoring technology, joins the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ), adding to the NCJFCJ’s growing roster of corporate sponsors.

Soberlink is committed to changing the perception of AUD by developing technology for addiction and recovery management. Soberlink is the #1 remote alcohol monitoring system in family law, used nationwide by thousands of industry leaders. Offering two program levels, Level 1 - Daily Testing and Level 2 - Parenting Time Only, Soberlink is designed with flexibility in mind to make parenting time safer with discreet and convenient testing.

“The NCJFCJ is excited to welcome Soberlink as a strategic and corporate sponsor of our organization,” said Joey Orduña Hastings, CEO of NCJFCJ. “Both organizations align in providing juvenile and family court professionals the resources, knowledge, and tools to improve outcomes for children and families, especially those with substance use disorders.”

Through this unique venture, the NCJFCJ and Soberlink will partner on educational and training opportunities and deliverables for judicial officers and substance treatment professionals on a national level, which will include a digital and web component, a bench card resource, and more.

“As the leaders in remote alcohol monitoring for family law, Soberlink seeks to align with organizations that are instrumental in educating family law professionals,” said Chris Beck, VP of Business Development– family law at Soberlink. “Partnering with the NCJFCJ is an exciting opportunity for Soberlink to expand our education initiative around alcohol monitoring in family law.”

Since 1937, the NCJFCJ has served as the leader in providing continuing education opportunities, research, technical assistance, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family law. The NCJFCJ is a nonprofit organization with nearly 2,000 members nationwide and internationally. In its 83-year history, the NCJFCJ has expanded its membership from judicial officers to attorneys, law enforcement, social workers, court administrators, organizations and law students, schools, and corporate entities. Soberlink joins Switch, CourtCall, and Dutch Bros Coffee to the NCJFCJ’s roster of corporate sponsors.

“In an effort to engage Corporate America in better understanding what the judiciary is facing, aligned organizations with the same vision and mission have a unique opportunity to share resources. Ultimately, this will allow us to work together to assist juvenile and family court professionals which can lead to the positive health and wellbeing of their community’s children and families,” said Hastings.

For more information about the NCJFCJ or sponsorship opportunities, please visit ncjfcj.org.