Bobbie Launches First Organic, European-Style Infant Formula in the U.S.

Bobbie co-founders pictured with their kids. COO Sarah Hardy (L) with Clinton and Beatrix and CEO Laura Modi with Mary, Colin, and 5 month old, Owen. Bobbie is the only mom founded and led infant formula company in the US. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bobbie's mission is to evolve the conversation on how we feed our babies and the company is launching with a focus on the similarities of how we feed, rather than the differences, as highlighted in this video featuring what's known as the "K-AH" sound.

Bobbie's mission is to evolve the conversation on how we feed our babies and the company is launching with a focus on the similarities of how we feed, rather than the differences, as highlighted in this video featuring what's known as the "K-AH" sound.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Bobbie, the only mom founded and led infant formula company in the U.S., launched the first Organic, European-Style Infant Formula that meets FDA requirements. Bobbie’s recipe is modeled after breast milk and designed to meet the most recent EU nutritional standards for critical ingredients like DHA and iron, while also meeting all FDA nutritional standards for infant formula. Just last week the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services advised against using formulas that are ‘improperly and illegally imported into the United States without mandated FDA review’ in the new 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines. Bobbie provides a safe alternative to this blatant formula black market now being acknowledged for the first time in the Guidelines Report.

Bobbie is focused on providing a purposefully sourced, USDA Organic infant formula with Organic Valley milk from pasture raised cows. With a point of view that what you put in formula is just as important as what you leave out, Bobbie does not include commonplace ingredients like corn syrup, palm oil, or maltodextrin.

Bobbie was inspired by co-founder and CEO Laura Modi’s personal struggle to meet her own breastfeeding expectations. After finding herself in a store desperate for formula, each label left Modi disappointed in the options available to her. Originally from Ireland, she knew that Europeans took a different approach to formula and didn’t understand why similar formulas weren’t available in America. Her frustration turned into action. Today, Bobbie brings a first of its kind European-Style Recipe Infant Formula to U.S. parents.

“As a mother of three, including a pandemic baby, I have personally felt the pressure to breastfeed longer than I could or wanted to, and I am proud that Bobbie will support parents and nourish babies- including my own- with a European Style Recipe formula option that meets FDA requirements,” said Modi. “Beyond a purposefully sourced infant formula, our mission is deeply personal, because there is nothing more personal than how you feed your baby. We want to evolve the conversation on how we feed our babies to be inclusive of all feeding journeys. It’s time to make feeding a baby about confidence, not comparison. There should be no stigma or shame associated with how a parent chooses to feed their baby. Period.”

Bobbie will be sold direct-to-consumers online and offer a subscription based service that focuses on a best-in-class customer experience that includes text message purchasing and support, live feeding classes, and three-day delivery to give formula feeding parents an unprecedented level of support.

“Any parent who has purchased black market European formula first hand knows that you often sacrifice experience for quality, with weeks long shipping timelines, labels in German, and no direct connection to the company they are purchasing from,” said Sarah Hardy, co-founder and COO of Bobbie. “We believe parents deserve the formula they want, an effortless experience, and the authentic support they need to make a major feeding transition all under the roof of one brand dedicated solely to infant formula-- and that’s what Bobbie promises to deliver.”

“Especially during the stress and uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so thrilled to be able to deliver some peace of mind with an abundant supply of Bobbie formula ready to ship anywhere in the U.S.,” stated Modi. “We know that feeding is a journey that most often includes breastfeeding and formula. We support parents in whatever shape their feeding journey takes. If formula is part of their plan, we’re ready to ship a straightforward and quality product directly to their doorstep.”

Bobbie will begin taking orders and subscriptions today through www.hibobbie.com. Bobbie’s pricing is on par with other U.S. organic formulas and more affordable than importing popular German formulas. Bobbie offers a one time purchase of the 400g can for $24, with additional savings for subscribing. Bobbie is offering a free, full size trial can for those who want to try the product first (shipping not included).

About Bobbie

Bobbie is an Organic Infant Formula company that exists to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison, where every parent is supported in the feeding choice that is right for them and their baby. Bobbie will be initially selling direct-to-consumer and offering a subscription service to parents across the US. Bobbie is mom-founded and led and supported by a 20 person Motherboard and Medical Affairs Team made up of doctors, lactation consultants, doulas, pediatricians, and professionals who contribute their expertise to building a next-generation formula company. Bobbie was founded in 2018, is based in San Francisco, and is venture backed. For more information on Bobbie, visit www.hibobbie.com, and follow Bobbie on Instagram @bobbie.