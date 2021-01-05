Two-Time National Best-Selling Author Rachel Cruze Releases New Book to Help Readers Understand the Why Behind Their Money Choices

Rachel Cruze, personal finance expert, two-time #1 national best-selling author and Ramsey Personality, releases her newest book, Know Yourself, Know Your Money: Discover WHY You Handle Money the Way You Do and WHAT to Do About It!. In it, Cruze reveals key factors that shape how people manage money, as well as practical tips on how to win with their finances. (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In her new book, Know Yourself, Know Your Money: Discover WHY You Handle Money the Way You Do and WHAT to Do About It, personal finance expert and two-time national best-selling author, Rachel Cruze, helps readers identify the reasons behind their money habits and how to use that knowledge to make better choices with money. Published by Ramsey Press, Know Yourself, Know Your Money (ISBN: 9781942121312) releases January 5, 2021 and retails for $24.99. More information is available at rachelcruze.com.

“This book is all about self-discovery – learning what you believe about money and understanding why you do and don’t do certain things with it,” said Cruze. “It’s not just enough to know why you do what you do, it’s also important to take what you learn and put it into action. When you understand why you handle money the way you do, you can build on your strengths and change your bad habits for good – so that you can do the things that matter most to you.”

In Know Yourself, Know Your Money, Cruze helps readers answer questions like:

- What do I believe about money and why?

- Why do I keep making the same money mistakes?

- Why can’t my spouse and I get on the same page about money?

- What do I need to change about myself so that I can change my family tree?

Readers will also uncover how their childhoods influence how they interact with money as adults, their unique money tendencies, money fears and motivators, and much more. Cruze also provides practical steps for how people can use the information to make positive changes and win with money.

About Rachel Cruze:

Rachel Cruze is a two-time #1 national best-selling author, financial expert and host of The Rachel Cruze Show. Since 2010, Rachel has served at Ramsey Solutions, where she teaches people to avoid debt, save money, budget and how to win with money at any stage in life. She’s authored three best-selling books, including Love Your Life, Not Theirs and Smart Money Smart Kids, which she co-wrote with her father, Dave Ramsey. Follow Rachel on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or online at rachelcruze.com.

About Ramsey Press:

Headquartered outside of Nashville, Tenn., Ramsey Press, a part of Ramsey Solutions, publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey as well as #1 national bestselling authors Rachel Cruze, Chris Hogan, Christy Wright, Anthony ONeal, Ken Coleman, and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on a wide range of topics from personal development and leadership, careers and business, to relationships and personal finance. For more information visit www.daveramsey.com/company/ramsey-press/.