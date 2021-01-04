Best's Review Examines the Insurtech Evolution

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The January issue of Best’s Review takes an in-depth look at how the insurtech sector is evolving.

“Turning the Corner” examines the deal environment and how it’s now the insurtechs that are interested in making acquisitions.

In "A Healthy Dose of Reality," Best's Review speaks with Adrian Gore, the founder and chief executive officer of Discovery Limited, about the genesis of his company and the challenges COVID-19 is posing to global health systems.

Lloyd's Lab, an insurtech accelerator, is helping insurance startups get off the ground. Find out more in "Laboratory of the Minds."

Also in the January issue:

Best’s Review presents listings of insurers both in India and in the Middle Eastern/African region, as well as coverage of those markets. See “A Simpler Solution” and “A Disciplined Response.”

In "Burning at Both Ends," Best's Review looks at trends in the annuity market as some insurers shift their product lineup in response to both the investment climate and consumer demand.

Best's Review includes information about upcoming insurance conferences and trade shows for 2021. Many have canceled in-person events or have rescheduled them for later in the year, while others are holding events in a virtual format. See "Meeting the COVID Challenge" for more.

