Rivers Casino Philadelphia Reopens Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 4 p.m.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia resumes operations Monday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m., and the gaming floor will be open 24/7. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rivers Casino Philadelphia will resume operations Monday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m., following the governor’s three-week year-end shutdown of all Pennsylvania casinos and the City of Philadelphia's amended orders permitting casinos to reopen. Rivers Casino’s gaming floor will be open 24/7.

The casino’s much-anticipated reopening means approximately 970 Team Members will return to work this week. More may follow as business levels return. Rivers Casino Philadelphia currently employs approximately 1,420.

"Welcoming back our Team Members and guests safely is our top priority," said Rivers Casino General Manager Eric Fitzgerald. "We’re very grateful to the community for its support, and we thank the City of Philadelphia for its continued confidence and guidance."

Restaurants and bars at Rivers Casino Philadelphia remain closed, per the citywide orders. Smoking is not currently permitted on the gaming floor; designated outdoor smoking areas have been established.

All COVID-19 health and safety protocols remain in place, including masks or approved face-coverings, temperature checks, and social distancing for guests and Team Members, with no exceptions. Team Members continue to complete Daily COVID-19 Self Assessments, which have proven effective in keeping individuals who may have been exposed to the virus elsewhere away from the property.

The Rivers Clean Team continues to work around the clock to keep the casino safe and sanitized. Air filtration technology from airPHX® and AtmosAir™ runs 24/7 property wide, continuously disinfecting surfaces and indoor air. Also, across the gaming floor, the casino has approximately 120 hand sanitation stations with hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia follows best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and meets or exceeds all COVID-19 Casino Reopening Protocols announced by the PGCB. Additionally, Rivers Casino adheres to all guidelines issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and meets all operating requirements set by the by the City of Philadelphia.

The health and safety of Team Members, guests and the community is the casino's top priority. For the latest updates regarding health and safety protocols, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.