Stride, Inc. to Support New Education Options in India with 21K School Collaboration

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride, Inc. (formerly K12 Inc.) (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education, today announced its partnership with 21K School, India’s first online school that offers personalized and structured education programs for online students at home across the Indian subcontinent.

“Stride, Inc. has a proven curriculum designed to help advance the education for learners of all ages, and in all places,” said Scott Durand, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Learning Solutions. “This collaboration with 21K School in India gives Indian students the opportunity to advance their education and get ahead of the competition.”

Students in India will partner with both Stride, Inc.’s curriculum, and curriculum specifically from The Keystone School, an accredited private online school for students worldwide, in four core areas, including:

Specialized Programs for K-8 students – focusing on an array of fundamental classroom subjects in tune with Stride’s U.S. curriculum

Career Readiness Programs from Stride for students in grades 7-12 who want to take career-focused classes in public speaking, creative writing, or health care in order to get a jump start on their future occupation

Utilizing The Keystone School’s curriculum, a high school diploma pathway for students in grades 9-12, including a self-study program for online students at home

Utilizing The Keystone School’s curriculum, a Dual Diploma Program for students pursuing a senior secondary certification in India

“With this association, 21K School will empower Indian students with a world-class international curriculum they can access from their own home,” said Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Co-Founder & Principal Director at 21K School. “These programs will be integral in shaping the future leaders of this country and we are excited to work with our U.S. partners, Stride, Inc.”

Presently, 21K School offers their National Curriculum to over 300 K-5 students across 25+ cities in India and abroad. The international programs in association with Stride, Inc. would be available in India from the start of the next academic year and enrollment would begin on Jan. 14, 2021. For more information please contact https://www.21kschool.com/.

About 21K

21K School is India’s first online school that offers personalized, structured, and child-led education programs for online school at home across the Indian subcontinent. Adept with 21st-century learning practices - the virtual school follows a specially designed curriculum (national and international) executed via live online classes promoting a well-rounded education. The brainchild of ed-tech enthusiasts Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Santosh Kumar, Dinesh Kumar and Joshi Kumar - 21K School is committed to making the 16 years of education meaningful and ignite the joy of learning amongst students. With data-driven and transparent quality of education, the School offers a deeply engaging teacher-student ratio of 1:10 for pre-primary classes and 1:15 for primary classes. For more information, visit https://www.21kschool.com/, or contact Lakshya Arora - lakshya.arora@scrollmantra.com / +91-9971482119, or Eeshita Ahuja - Eeshita.ahuja@scrollmantra.com / + 91 7747009506

About Stride, Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – to be Stride, Inc. effective December 16, 2020 – helps students reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.