Breast Cancer Diagnostic Testing Device Pipeline Assessment Report 2020: Stage of Development, Territory, Regulatory Path, Estimated Approval Date, Ongoing Clinical Trials - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--()--The "Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020". Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests are used for detection of cancer based on the detection and measurement of cancer-specific biomarker/antibody/antigen present in patient's sample.

Scope

  • Extensive coverage of the Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development
  • The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
  • The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests and list all their pipeline projects
  • The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
  • The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
  • Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

  • Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
  • Identify and understand important and diverse types of Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development
  • Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
  • Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
  • In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Breast Cancer Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Breast Cancer - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Breast Cancer Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Breast Cancer Companies and Product Overview

6 Breast Cancer - Recent Developments

7 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • A&G Pharmaceutical Inc
  • Abviva Inc (Inactive)
  • Accelerated Medical Diagnostics LLC
  • Acobiom
  • Affichem SA
  • AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH
  • Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg
  • Alere Inc
  • Allarity Therapeutics A/S
  • Almac Diagnostic Services Ltd
  • Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc
  • AngioGenex Inc
  • Anixa Diagnostics Corporation
  • Armune BioScience Inc
  • Arno Therapeutics Inc
  • Assurance Biosciences, Inc. (Inactive)
  • Atossa Therapeutics Inc
  • Aurelium BioPharma Inc.
  • Autoimmune Technologies LLC
  • Avant Diagnostics Inc
  • Ayanda Biosystems SA (Inactive)
  • BARD1 Life Sciences Ltd
  • Baylor College of Medicine
  • BCAL Diagnostics Pty Limited
  • Becton Dickinson and Co
  • Biocrates Life Sciences AG
  • BioDesign Institute at Arizona State University
  • Biodesix Inc
  • BioGenex Laboratories Inc
  • Biolidics Ltd
  • BioMarCare Technologies Ltd
  • BioMark Diagnostics Inc
  • BioMarker Strategies LLC
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Biomoda Inc
  • Biosceptre International Ltd
  • BioSystems International
  • Caprion Biosciences Inc
  • Caris Life Sciences Inc
  • Celcuity Inc
  • Cellanyx Diagnostics, Inc.
  • CellXplore, Inc.
  • Centro de Investigacion y Asistencia en Tecnologia y Diseno del Estado de Jalisco
  • Cepheid Inc
  • Ceres Nanosciences Inc
  • Cernostics Inc
  • China Sky One Medical Inc
  • Chronix Biomedical Inc
  • City of Hope
  • Clarient Inc
  • Cleveland Diagnostics Inc.
  • CompanDX Ltd
  • Courtagen Life Sciences Inc
  • Daan Gene Co Ltd
  • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc
  • Dartmouth College
  • Dublin City University
  • Entopsis LLC
  • Eurobio Scientific SA
  • Exact Sciences Corp
  • Exosome Diagnostics Inc
  • Exosomics Siena SpA
  • Fahy Gurteen UK Ltd
  • Fina Biotech SL
  • Fluxion Biosciences Inc
  • Fournira Optime Diagnostics
  • French National Institute of Health and Medical Research
  • Genome Diagnostics Pvt Ltd
  • GenomicTree Co Ltd
  • Genoptix Inc
  • George Washington University
  • German Cancer Research Center
  • Ghent University
  • GlyCa BioSciences Inc
  • GlycoZym USA Inc
  • Guardant Health Inc
  • H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Inc
  • Hai Kang Life Corp Ltd
  • Health Discovery Corp
  • HealthTell Inc
  • Hebrew University of Jerusalem
  • Heragen Inc
  • Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Ikonisys Inc
  • Immunovia AB
  • Inanovate Inc
  • Insight Genetics Inc
  • Inspirata Inc
  • Institute of Cancer Research
  • Institute of Molecular and Translational Medicine
  • IPDx Immunoprofiling Diagnostics GmbH
  • IRIS International Inc
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • Jonakee Cancer Research, Inc.
  • Kalgene Pharmaceuticals Inc
  • Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
  • Liv Diagnostics AB
  • Louisville Bioscience Inc (Inactive)
  • MabCure Inc
  • Matrix-Bio Inc
  • MDNA Life Sciences Inc
  • MDxHealth SA
  • MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics Inc
  • MedMira Inc
  • MedPacto Inc
  • Metabolomic Technologies Inc
  • MetaStat Inc
  • Milagen Inc
  • Morphotek Inc
  • MW Diagnostics Ltd
  • Nanostics Inc
  • NanoString Technologies Inc
  • New York University
  • Newcastle University
  • Nonagen Bioscience Corp
  • Novel Bio-spectrum Technologies Inc (Inactive)
  • Nuclea Biotechnologies Inc. (Inactive)
  • Nuvera Biosciences Inc
  • Olink Proteomics AB
  • Olympia Diagnostics Inc
  • Oncimmune (USA) LLC
  • OncoCyte Corp
  • Onconome, Inc. (Inactive)
  • OncoStem Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd
  • OncoVista Innovative Therapies Inc
  • Oregon Health & Science University
  • OSLER Diagnostics Ltd
  • OTraces Inc
  • Peri Rx Inc
  • Power3 Medical Products, Inc.
  • Precision Biologics Inc
  • Prelude Corp
  • PreMD Inc (Inactive)
  • Princeton University
  • Proplex Technologies Llc
  • Protagen AG
  • Proteome Sciences Plc
  • Proteomika (Inactive)
  • Purdue University
  • Rna Diagnostics Inc
  • Roche Diagnostics Corp
  • Roche Diagnostics International Ltd
  • Rosetta Genomics Ltd
  • RWTH Aachen University
  • Savicell Diagnostic Ltd.
  • Selventa Inc
  • Sengenics Corp Pte Ltd
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • SomaLogic Inc
  • Soricimed Biopharma Inc
  • Syantra Inc
  • Target Discovery Inc
  • Taxor Diagnostics, LLC
  • TechnoGenesys, Inc.
  • The University of Nottingham
  • Treos Bio Inc
  • Trinity College Dublin
  • Universal Diagnostics SL
  • University of Alberta
  • University of Bergen
  • University of Bonn
  • University of California San Diego
  • University of Colorado
  • University of Hong Kong
  • University of Kansas
  • University of Lyon
  • University of Minnesota
  • University of Missouri
  • University of Nebraska
  • University of Oxford
  • University of Pittsburgh
  • University of South Carolina
  • University of South Florida
  • University of Toledo
  • University of Turku
  • University of Wisconsin Madison
  • US Biomarkers Inc
  • Vala Sciences Inc
  • Vermillion Inc
  • Viomics Inc.
  • Vitruvian Biomedical Inc
  • VolitionRX Ltd
  • Washington University in St Louis
  • XEPTAGEN SpA
  • Zetiq Technologies Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91bptx

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

