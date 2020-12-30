“The Relationship Expert,” Jaime Bronstein Joins Impact Podcast for Special “New Year, New You” Episode

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jaime Bronstein has been announced as a guest for the special “New Year, New You” episode of the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Bronstein, known as “The Relationship Expert,” is a therapist, coach and host of “Love Talk Live” on LA Talk Radio. She was named the “#1 Relationship Coach Transforming Lives” in 2020 by Yahoo! Finance. For the past 20 years, she has guided people from around the world as they navigate the peaks and troughs of dating and relationships. She teaches people how to heal their past, love themselves unconditionally, be vulnerable, tap into inner strengths and intuition, and live more authentically to achieve relationship goals.

"I absolutely loved being interviewed by John Shegerian on the Impact Podcast,” said Bronstein. “John is a fantastic interviewer, as he was extremely engaged and asked the perfect questions that evoked answers he knew his viewers would love to know. It was such a pleasure!"

“It was entertaining and inspiring to have Jaime on our show,” said Shegerian. “With 2020 coming to a close, it made sense to have someone who understands relationships and communication as our guest for this episode to discuss embracing connectivity and a time of renewal. Jaime is fulfilling her mission of creating a positive impact while changing lives throughout the world. She’s the ideal guest for our special New Year’s show!”

Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent Impact Podcast guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, and a number of fascinating thought leaders, including writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; PTSD treatment pioneer and MAPS founder, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio personality Sarah Spain; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; British Special Forces veteran and World Record breaking athlete Dean Stott; six-time Emmy-winning creator/co-host of Sport Science and CMO of Kill Cliff, John Brenkus; music industry legend Mathew Knowles; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; MLB outfielder and Players for the Planet founder Chris Dickerson; “Heaven is for Real” author Colton Burpo; leading cybersecurity expert Kate Fazzini and many more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

