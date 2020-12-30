BOTE Now Serving the Australia Market with Launch of New Website and Shipping

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BOTE, the market leader in paddle boards, kayaks, docks and more, today announces it has launched its website and shipping in Australia. The website is currently live at boteboard.com.au.

BOTE, who has been serving US customers for more than a decade, was founded on hard work, passion, creativity and authenticity and its products reflect what its founders and team are passionate about: quality, simplicity and innovation. BOTE has one of the best user experiences in the water-sports market and while its roots run deep in SUP, BOTE isn’t just about boards, kayaks and paddles - to BOTE, it’s about the adventure.

Many of BOTE’s most beloved products are now available for purchase and shipping in Australia, including inflatable stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, chairs and docks. The full list of products is available here: https://boteboard.com.au/collections/all.

“We’ve had a large demand from potential customers to expand our product availability and shipping outside the US,” said Jeff Harris, VP of Marketing and E-Commerce, BOTE. “We're thrilled to now offer some of our best-selling items directly to the people of Australia as we strive to spread the joy of water-sports through our exceptional products. BOTE is in perfect sync with the outdoors and water-centric culture in Australia and we’re excited to become a staple in this thriving and adventure-driven lifestyle that is so prevalent in the Land Down Under."

To learn more about BOTE in Australia, visit boteboard.com.au. To learn more about BOTE in the US visit www.boteboard.com.

About BOTE Board

BOTE paddle boards, kayaks, docks, micro skiffs, and more help you Stand Apart through industry-shaping innovation, fresh ideas and simplicity to create a product that defines a lifestyle. BOTE has one of the best user experiences in the water-sports market. Our roots run deep in SUP but we aren’t just about boards and paddles. To us it’s not whether you enjoy the adrenaline rush of running a river, the tug of a big fish, or time on the water with family–it’s about the adventure. Whether it’s our leisure products like the dock or our gear like the highwater packs, the products we develop are to help customers enrich and expand upon those adventures. BOTE offers Everything But The Water.