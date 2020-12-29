The 2021 Donate Life Floral Sculpture, ‘Community of Life,’ Honors 21 Organ and Tissue Donors Along With Transplant Professionals in Vibrant Display

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twenty-one organ, eye and tissue donors, as well as six donation healthcare heroes, will be honored on the 2021 Donate Life floral sculpture, “Community of Life,” which will be showcased on New Year’s Day as part of the Tournament of Roses’ 2021 TV special, “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda.”

As the centerpiece of a national effort to share the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation with millions of people who will tune in on New Year’s Day to watch the TV special, the 2021 Donate Life floral sculpture, “Community of Life,” will be on display at the legendary Tournament of Roses house in Pasadena from Dec. 30 through Jan. 3.

Organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation would not be possible without those who said “YES” to donation. Twenty-one children, women and men from all around the country, ages 1 to 64, will be honored with floral portraits, or floragraphs, on the Donate Life floral sculpture. Thanks to their gifts, these 21 donors helped save and heal the lives of hundreds of people in the U.S. and other countries.

The 2021 Donate Life floral sculpture floragraph honorees are:

Adrian Jimenez , 22, from Lakewood, California. Sponsored by OneLegacy.

Alec Michael Murray , 13, from Reno, Nevada. Sponsored by Nevada Donor Network.

Alyssa Galvan , 18, from Santa Ana, California. Sponsored by OneLegacy.

Andrea Ann Doyens , 45, from Jacksonville, Florida. Sponsored by Legacy Donor Services Foundation.

Caroline Nicole Carran , 5, from Las Vegas, Nevada. Sponsored by Dignity Memorial Providers of Las Vegas.

Chantal Martinez-Murray , 39, from Bakersfield, California. Sponsored by JJ's Legacy.

David Christopher Money, 23, from Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Sponsored by Community Tissue Services.

Francine Hanah Salazar , 10, from Visalia, California. Sponsored by Donor Network West.

Francis "Frank" James Cox , 55, from Salt Lake City, Utah. Sponsored by Donate Life California.

Jacob Matthew Thompson , 21, from Denver, Colorado. Sponsored by Donor Alliance.

James Tecce , 24, from Malden, Massachusetts. Sponsored by New England Donor Services.

Joe Chairez , 25, from Sacramento, California. Sponsored by Donor Network West.

Kolby Crum , 18, from Moore, Oklahoma. Sponsored by LifeShare of Oklahoma.

Leia Parker , 2, from San Diego, California. Sponsored by Lifesharing.

Mariee Mena , 26, from Escondido, California. Sponsored by LifeShare of Oklahoma.

Mikhaill Stewart, 28, from Richland, Washington. Sponsored by Axogen.

Samuel Warren Weaver , 64, from Casper, Wyoming. Sponsored by Donor Alliance.

Shawn Elizabeth Guillot , 15, from Donaldsonville, Louisiana. Sponsored by Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency.

Taylor Evans , 22, from Easley, South Carolina. Sponsored by LifeLink Foundation.

Thomas Vanderhorst , 47, from Tehachapi, California. Sponsored by OneLegacy.

, 47, from Tehachapi, California. Sponsored by OneLegacy. Xavier Kesan Brown, 1, from Moreno Valley, California. Sponsored by OneLegacy.

Six healthcare professionals will be honored as donation healthcare heroes in recognition of their contribution to the field of organ, eye and tissue donation during the current COVID-19 pandemic. They are:

Patrick Smock, M.D. , orthopedic surgeon and tissue recipient, honored by Axogen.

Paul Stelzer, M.D. , surgeon and professor of cardiovascular surgery, honored by CryoLife.

Jennifer Hayes , procurement transplant coordinator, honored by Legacy of Hope.

Luci Pham , advance practice coordinator, honored by LifeShare of Oklahoma.

Rosemary O'Meeghan, M.D. , intensivist and medical director, honored by OneLegacy.

, intensivist and medical director, honored by OneLegacy. Marwal Kilani, M.D., critical care, honored by Specialist Direct.

The Donate Life Rose Parade floral sculpture, produced by OneLegacy, is made possible thanks to more than 14 sponsors.

As the world’s most visible campaign to inspire organ, eye and tissue donation, the Donate Life Rose Parade Experience inspires viewers to help the over 1 million people in need of organ, eye or tissue transplants each year. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting DonateLife.net. To learn more about the 2021 Donate Life floral sculpture honorees, visit the Donate Life float website here.

About Donate Life America

Donate Life America is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit alliance of national organizations and state teams across the United States committed to increasing organ, eye and tissue donation. Donate Life America manages and promotes the national brand for donation, Donate Life, and assists Donate Life State Teams and national partners in facilitating high-performing donor registries; developing and executing effective multi-media donor education programs; and motivating the American public to register now as organ, eye and tissue donors.