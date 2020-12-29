BlueCross Foundation Providing $1.75 Million to Tennessee Food Banks

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation is giving a total of $1.75 million to six Tennessee food banks to help meet the needs of community members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This gift provides additional support following the $3.25 million the foundation awarded to these food banks in March, bringing the total to $5 million in 2020.

Food banks across the state have been facing increased demand since the onset of the pandemic, as many Tennesseans turn to them for support. While many organizations have been able to sustain operations throughout 2020, donations are leveling off and the beginning of 2021 remains uncertain.

The organizations receiving contributions include:

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (Nashville) - $450,000

Mid-South Food Bank (Memphis) - $450,000

Chattanooga Area Food Bank - $250,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee (Knoxville) - $250,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee (Tri-Cities) - $250,000

Regional Inter-Faith Association (Jackson) - $100,000

“We know many Tennesseans count on their local food banks for help – especially this year,” said Roy Vaughn, executive director of the BlueCross Foundation. “BlueCross understands the vital role these organizations play in our communities, and as part of our mission to provide peace of mind, we’re expanding our support to ensure they can continue helping our neighbors in need.”

These additional food bank gifts are the latest in a series of contributions the BlueCross Foundation has made to help Tennesseans throughout the pandemic. The foundation has given a combined $1.5 million for COVID testing in underserved areas, flu vaccine education efforts, and community organizations.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Inc. has also taken several steps to help its members during the pandemic, including waiving member costs for FDA-aligned COVID-19 tests and treatments, as well as expanding telehealth options. For more, visit BCBSTupdates.com.

Community members who want to help can find and donate to their local food bank by visiting FeedingAmerica.org.

