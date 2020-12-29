Torchy’s Tacos Rings in the New Year with Hangover Hotline to “Torch” 2020 and Help Taco Fans Rally

L8R 2020! Whether you’re fighting a figurative 2020 hangover, or a literal New Year's Eve one, Torchy’s Tacos has the hangover cure to start 2021 off right. Beginning January 1, call 1-833-L8R-2020 toll-free for "Damn Good" hangover cures and a chance to win FREE Tacos for a Year, plus get Free Delivery on Torchys.com all weekend long. Always drink responsibly, taco junkies. Standard call and text rates apply. Giveaway ends 11:59 p.m. CST 1/1/21 and is open to callers 21 years of age and older. No purchase necessary. See rules at torchys.com/contest. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whether you’re fighting a figurative 2020 hangover or a literal New Year’s Eve hangover, craft casual taco chain Torchy’s Tacos has some good news sure to lift everyone’s spirits – or to help those who may have overindulged in spirits. To “torch” the pain and help fans rally, Torchy’s is launching a Hangover Hotline Jan. 1-3 for taco junkies to find “Damn Good” hangover cures. Ten lucky taco junkies who call the Hotline on Jan. 1 also will be entered to win Free Tacos for a Year!* In addition, the brand is offering Free Delivery all weekend long on orders placed at Torchys.com to help get tacos and queso to you stat.

Revelers can ring Torchy’s Hangover Hotline by calling 833-L8R-2020 toll-free and choose from a variety of options based on how bad their hangover from 2020 is. From selecting option one if they’re feeling a little “trashy” (à la Torchy’s famous Trailer Park Taco made “trashy” with Green Chile Queso), to choosing option five if they’re going through absolute hell, there’s advice for all stages. Additionally, 10 taco fanatics who dial-in on Jan. 1 automatically will be entered to win Free Tacos for a Year with a $500 Taco Money Gift Card. Torchy’s Hangover Hotline will be open Jan. 1 at 7 a.m. CST and closes to callers on Jan. 3; Torchy’s 2021 Tacos for a Year contest will be live from 7 a.m.-11:59 p.m. CST on Jan. 1 only.

New Year, New Taco of the Month!

While Hotline callers may be yearning for Torchy’s famous Green Chile Queso or Trailer Park Taco, Torchy’s brand new January Taco of the Month – the Fancy Schmancy – will help restore taco lovers’ dignity with its classy ingredients. Perfect for brunching, the Fancy Schmancy is made with hot smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, capers, pickled onions & jalapenos, fresh dill and herb cream cheese served on a flour tortilla for $6.50. For the ideal brunch pairing, $3.50 Mimosas will be available at Weekend Cures pricing all month long.

Torchy’s is known for pushing the envelope with its “Damn Good” mantra, baby devil mascot, and previous campaigns such as its Salty Singles event in which guests were invited to torch their exes’ clothing at Torchy’s for Valentine’s Day.

The brand continues to grow its footprint across the U.S. and recently announced significant national expansion plans, with the goal to open 100 restaurants in 10 additional states over the next four years. Currently, Torchy’s has more than 80 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Kansas.

Torchy’s Delivery is powered by DoorDash.

*Always drink responsibly, taco junkies. Standard call and text rates apply. Torchy’s 2021 Tacos for a Year Contest begins at 7 a.m. CST Jan. 1, 2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CST Jan. 1, 2021 and is only open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 21 years old as of the date of entry. No purchase necessary. Visit torchys.com/contest for rules and an alternate method of entry.

About Torchy’s Tacos

The Torchy’s Tacos story began over a decade ago in Austin, Texas, when a man with a dream bought a food trailer and a vibrant red Vespa. Mike Rypka, founder of Torchy’s Tacos, built a menu out of experimental tacos that were coined by fans as “damn good.” Today, Torchy’s Tacos has more than 80 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Kansas that are committed to serving only the highest quality ingredients. By living the Damn Good mantra, Torchy’s Tacos is always innovating to deliver the most unique tacos, coveted queso and refreshing margaritas in the taco game, including the Taco of the Month, an untraditional taco offering that keeps taco junkies coming back for more. Visit www.torchystacos.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information on Torchy’s Tacos.