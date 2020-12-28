KBRA Assigns Ratings to Senior Notes and Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares Issued by Three ClearBridge Closed-End Funds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns ratings of AAA to the Senior Notes and A to the Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares (MRPS) issued by three closed-end funds managed by ClearBridge Investments (ClearBridge):

ClearBridge Closed-End Funds Fund Name Ticker Fund Inception Notes Series Average Senior Asset Coverage KBRA Rating ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. EMO 2011 B, C, D, E, G, H 422% AAA ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. CEM 2010 C, D, A, B, A, H, I, J, K 425% AAA ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. CTR 2012 B, C, D, E, F 407% AAA

ClearBridge Closed-End Funds Fund Name Ticker Fund Inception MRPS Series Average Total Asset Coverage1 KBRA Rating ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. EMO 2011 B, C, D, E, F, G 315% A ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. CEM 2010 A, B, C, D, E, F, G 319% A ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. CTR 2012 B, C 345% A

1Average Total Asset Coverage calculated for times when MRPS have been outstanding.

The Funds are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “40 Act”) and are closed-end investment funds that are advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”). ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc., ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc., and ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. had their Initial Public Offerings in June 2011, 2010 and 2012, respectively and each fund’s shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols EMO, CEM and CTR, respectively. Under current investment guidelines, EMO invests at least 80% of its managed assets in energy midstream entities structured as both partnerships and corporations. Moreover, CEM and CTR will invest at least 80% of their managed assets in energy related MLPs and energy midstream entities.

The ratings assigned to ClearBridge’s Notes and MRPS are driven by a combination of the Funds’ historically strong asset coverage ratios and liquidity, coupled with ClearBridge’s management experience. All three funds have historically demonstrated their willingness and ability to remain in compliance with the 1940 Act requirements. Average senior asset coverage has averaged above 400% for all three Funds, which is meaningfully above the 1940 Act 300% senior debt threshold. Furthermore, all three funds have averaged over 300% total leverage, which is meaningfully above the 1940 Act 200% total leverage threshold. Even during periods of economic stress, ClearBridge has shown its ability to manage leverage effectively. In KBRA’s view, ClearBridge’s ability to withstand such a significant market dislocation demonstrates the strength of the Fund Advisor and the resiliency of its capital structure.

Click here to view the reports. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

