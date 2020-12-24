Analytics Insight Announces 'The 10 Most Influential Women in Technology' in December 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analytics Insight has announced 'The 10 Most Influential Women in Technology 2020' in its December magazine issue. This is the eighth volume that focuses on women leaders shaping the future of technology with commendable efforts and contributions.

The issue recognizes ten inspiring women who have become the face of change in the industry, bringing cutting-edge innovation, new perspectives, and diversity to the workplace. These prominent women leaders continue to build and invest in future technologies while creating strong support networks for others to follow.

Featuring as the Cover Story is Kathy Brown, Head of the Cognitive Computing Platform at Uber Technologies. Kathy leads the research, development, and deployment of AI technologies to power next-generation surfaces in voice and chat. Prior to Uber, she served as Chief Data Scientist and VP of the Cognitive Computing Center at 247.ai, leading a cross-geo team in the development of big data and omnichannel predictive technologies. Kathy’s work has been featured in the book “Design of Multimodal Mobile Interfaces."

This issue features Albane Bruyas as Executive of the Month.

Albane Bruyas: Albane is the COO at Scaleway, responsible for global operations, and the whole supply chain of the company’s six data centers across Europe, from R&D to its go-to-market strategy and fleet maintenance. She prides to lead CSR projects within Scaleway that align with the company’s vision and serve as a driver for more effective, ethical and meaningful practices within the digital sector.

Sofia Rufin: Sofia is the CEO of 5Discovery Virtual Learning. After spending a long and rich international career in IT and working for different software companies in sales and project management, she decided to orient her career to the leadership arena.

Aigul Tokayeva: Aigul is the Founder and primary decision-maker of Hi-Tech Intelligent Services. Before founding the company, she served as the Head of Chemical Testing Lab of Amitex Astana LLP, one of Kazakhstan's leading pipe technology companies.

Brittany Fox: As the Founder and Managing Partner of Focus GTS, Brittany oversees the company's daily operations as well as the IT staffing and recruitment for data science and AI. Prior to entering the tech space, Brittany was in real estate, selling luxury homes in NYC.

Junel Oberholzer: Junel serves as Chief Customer Officer of Zoovu where her core focus is driving adoption of the company's solution, customer retention, and ensuring their customers gain maximum value out of the Zoovu platform.

Kimberly O'Loughlin: Kimberly is the CEO of Therapy Brands. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University and a Master's degree in applied psychology from Steven's Institute of Technology.

Lisa Lyon: Lisa is the innovative and inspired leader of mypensionID and the MD of Target Professional Services for over 20 years. Her focused business mindset has developed target professional services into a leading Pensions Tracing and Data Verification company

Ritu Jyoti: Ritu is the Program Vice President, Artificial Intelligence within IDC's worldwide software market research and advisory practice team. Her research is focused on global market trends for rapidly evolving AI and intelligent automation innovations, and ecosystems.

Caitlin Smallwood: Caitlin is Vice President of Data Science and Analytics at Netflix where she leads analytics, measurement and prediction, experimentation science, and algorithm research for all parts of the Netflix business.

While gender equality is still a fantasy in the business technology world, women are now successfully embracing the role model identity, exerting their influence to make their peers take note of the lack of diversity in the industry. Analytics Insight celebrates these exemplary women for moving technology forward and propelling the kind of future women want to be part of in a male-dominated sector.

Read their detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net/.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact info@analyticsinsight.net