Join The Salvation Army to Rescue Christmas with Your Selfie

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holidays are the season for giving. But everyone knows 2020 has been tough, which makes donating money this year even more challenging. Charities have not been receiving the same volume of donations as previous years and are looking for new innovative approaches on fundraising. That's why Shareity, a Fundertising web platform, is giving back by donating $5 for every accepted video challenge to The Salvation Army for the non-profit’s “Rescue Christmas” campaign.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.

“People are struggling. We want to give them another way to pay it forward without opening their wallets,” says Ben Hill, CEO of Shareity. “With Shareity, they only need to text SELFIE to 797979, and upload a video saying “I’ll help Santa rescue Christmas!” and $5 is donated to The Salvation Army.”

Supporters can raise $5 by uploading their picture or video, then share with friends on any social platform (e.g. social media, text, email) to raise more and spark a chain of awareness and charitable giving. Think the fun and virility of Tik Tok but for charity.

“This is an interactive approach to giving that opens up a whole new segment of brand sponsors,” says Major Myron Smith, The Salvation Army South End Corps. “It's a great fun way to get younger followers involved, allowing them to monetize their social media impact, raise awareness, and do the most good to help our neighbors in need.”

Want to experience the challenge for yourself? Just text SELFIE to 797979 and click the link to upload your selfie video and help Rescue Christmas for families in need this year.

Shareity is a charitable Fundertising (fundraising and advertising) platform that monetizes social interactions for charities. Users complete fun branded challenges and brands donate to charity because of them. Welcome to the Share Care Economy where people do actions, brands donate money and causes find solutions. Visit www.shareity.com today to learn more.