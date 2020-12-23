LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The preschool or childcare market in China is poised to grow by USD 60.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
The report on the preschool or childcare market in China provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising infant population.
The preschool or childcare market in China analysis includes service segment, age group segment, and ownership segment. This study identifies the rising demand for sustained enrollment as one of the prime reasons driving the preschool or childcare market in China growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The preschool or childcare market in China covers the following areas:
Preschool or childcare market in China Sizing
Preschool or childcare market in China Forecast
Preschool or childcare market in China Analysis
