Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The preschool or childcare market in China is poised to grow by USD 60.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the preschool or childcare market in China provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising infant population.

The preschool or childcare market in China analysis includes service segment, age group segment, and ownership segment. This study identifies the rising demand for sustained enrollment as one of the prime reasons driving the preschool or childcare market in China growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The preschool or childcare market in China covers the following areas:

Preschool or childcare market in China Sizing

Preschool or childcare market in China Forecast

Preschool or childcare market in China Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Beanstalk Education Group

Crestar Education Group

Etonkids International Educational Group

Fortune Kindergarten

Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd.

Little Tree Montessori International School Inc.

Montessori School of Shanghai

Shanghai American School

The International Montessori School

Yew Chung International School of Shanghai

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Education Consulting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The education consulting market size has the potential to grow by USD 287.08 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes



The education consulting market size has the potential to grow by USD 287.08 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market by Distribution Channel, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The K-12 arts and crafts material market size has the potential to grow by USD 420.97 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Full-time preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-demand preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Market opportunity by Service

Market Segmentation by Age group

Market segments

Comparison by Age group

Children aged below 3 years - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Children aged between 3 and 6 years - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Age group

Market Segmentation by Ownership

Market segments

Comparison by Ownership

Private preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Public preschool or childcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Ownership

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beanstalk Education Group

Crestar Education Group

Etonkids International Educational Group

Fortune Kindergarten

Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd.

Little Tree Montessori International School Inc.

Montessori School of Shanghai

Shanghai American School

The International Montessori School

Yew Chung International School of Shanghai

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.