Temescal Wellness of Massachusetts Captures Destruction of $2.6 Million in Quarantined Vape Cartridges

Machine destroying cannabis vape cartridges by Temescal Wellness, a cannabis dispensary operator and grower in Massachusetts. Cartridges are placed at the opening of the machine and crushed by rotating drums. The mixture of cannabis extract, glass, and metal is further remediated as per state guidelines.

Video shot from inside the machine in slow motion with background music. This clip shows the cannabis extract, sticky and gooey, falling on to the camera mixed with the crushed glass and broken metal of the previously quarantined cartridges. This goopy mess is then disposed of per state regulations.

Photo of the basic set up used to destroy quarantined cannabis vape cartridges. The bucket in the shot sits underneath the crushing machine, and the box to the top left is holding the soon to be crushed quarantined carts. All work was done by the good team at Temescal Wellness.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In September of 2019, the state of Massachusetts, led by Governor Charlie Baker, banned the sale of cannabis vape cartridges after a spate of lung illnesses across the nation, likely due to vitamin E acetate found in both illicit vape products and nicotine vape products. As a result, the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) prohibited cannabis dispensaries from selling marijuana-infused vape cartridges during this time. Although the ban was lifted after a few months, it wasn’t until August of this year that the CCC allowed retesting of the quarantined vapes for possible resale - a full year or more after those vape cartridges were initially produced.

In determining the best next steps for these cartridges, Temescal Wellness considered that most of these quarantined cartridges were close to their expiration date and deemed the product was less than their quality standards. As such, the Temescal Wellness team decided to destroy these vape cartridges.

Temescal Wellness is a vertically integrated licensed Cannabis Dispensary with locations in Framingham, Hudson, and Pittsfield, that has always had safety, compliance, and sanitation as core business practices. When the team decided to destroy these quarantined cartridges, they felt that documenting the process through video would be both educational and fun. The footage captures some of that process and what it looks like to destroy $2.6 million in quarantined vape cartridges.

About Temescal Wellness

Temescal Wellness is the life cannabis company. With locations in Framingham, Hudson, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Temescal Wellness offers a diverse choice of extraordinary quality, 100% lab-tested, plant-based cannabis products (edibles, flower, concentrates, pre-roll), along with the personal guidance to help amplify the happiness and health everyday people experience no matter where they are on life's journey.