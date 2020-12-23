Analytics Insight Announces 'The 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology 2020'

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analytics Insight has announced 'The 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology 2020' in its December magazine issue. The issue is the second volume that focuses on women whose commendable efforts and ingrained expertise is driving successful conjunction of tech and leadership.

This magazine issue recognizes ten women leaders who are transforming the world of technology and simultaneously managing key functions at many large organizations. Their remarkable contributions are playing a significant role in enabling disruption in the tech industry globally.

Featuring as the Cover Story is Anna N Schlegel, Vice President of the Global Portfolio to Market Lifecycle at NetApp. Anna manages three Centers of Excellence within the company, including Globalization Strategy, Information Engineering, and Product Portfolio Solutions. Prior to joining NetApp, Anna has lent her expertise to some of the top technology companies in Silicon Valley, including Cisco, VMware, Xerox, and VeriSign.

This issue features Amy Hedrick as Executive of the Month.

Amy Hedrick: Amy is the Co-Founder & CEO of Cleanbox, a premium, eco-friendly, and smart tech hygiene company, specialized in UVC surface decontamination. Bringing investment into Cleanbox, her execution of the company's vision has established Cleanbox as a brand trusted by many of its Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients. It also helped the company grow from an idea to a multi-million dollar global business in a span of two years.

The issue also acknowledges the accomplishments of:

Alexandra Abrosimova: Alexandra is the Co-founder of Jelvix, where her role involves operational oversight and risk management, developing a risk management framework, managing a compliance monitoring policy, and being the key contact with the CEO for all operational queries.

Ana Hirsbrunner: As the President & Principal Owner of Synectics, Ana oversees the program management office, technical innovation and corporate operations, including business development while implementing Synectics' long-term strategic vision to be a leading WOSB in the federal market space.

Jamileh Elias: Jamileh has established a solid reputation as a trusted advisor to customers and teams to the world's most leading multinationals. As President of Global Markets, EPSoft, Jamileh supports her clients and partners predominantly on promoting the company's business development interests globally.

Janel Wellborn: Janel is the Founder and Managing Partner of Peerless Partners, a boutique laser-focused consulting firm. Janel embeds herself within her clients' organizations and enables them to meet customer needs and deliver measurable business value.

Neha Bagaria: Neha is the Founder and CEO of JobsForHer. The company aims to enable women to start, restart, and rise in their careers by connecting them with job opportunities, reskilling, mentorship, networking, and community. It connects 2 million women registered on the platform to 7,500+ companies across India.

Shana Cosgrove: Shana is the Founder and CEO of Nyla Technology Solutions which specializes in software systems development for the USA government. Its services involve full-stack software engineering, data science and engineering, cloud-based systems administration, and cybersecurity tool development.

Neha Narkhede: Neha is the Co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company currently valued at $4.5 billion. As a LinkedIn software engineer, she helped develop software platform Apache Kafka to handle the networking site's huge influx of data.

Megan Price: As the Executive Director of the Human Rights Data Analysis Group, Megan’s scientific work includes analyzing documents from the National Police Archive in Guatemala and contributing analyses submitted as evidence in multiple court cases in Guatemala.

Although, throughout the globe, the gap between women working in the tech industry is much smaller than that of men, today more and more women are taking an active part in the critical responsibilites. As companies grapple with ways to encourage more participation and address the fringes, these women tech leaders are already finding power across the C-suite in this dynamic space. Analytics Insight aims to identify women who are leading their function and impacting the broader tech business with their impeccable skills.

Read their inspiring stories here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net/.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact info@analyticsinsight.net