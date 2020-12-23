Athletic Brewing and Rethink Food to Provide 20,000 Meals to Local Communities This December

STRATFORD, Conn. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Throughout the month of December, Athletic Brewing will be donating a meal to a community member impacted by food insecurity for every six-pack of award-winning Run Wild IPA. The campaign is expected to donate 20,000 meals to underserved communities.

“This year has been a challenge for many families. In addition to the emotional strain of the pandemic, many faced food insecurity,” said Athletic Brewing Co-Founder Bill Shufelt. “This holiday season, we wanted to make sure that we gave a helping hand to those in need. We are so pleased to partner with Rethink Food to do so.”

Founded in 2017, Rethink Food developed a process to transform excess food from restaurants, corporate kitchens, and grocery stores into nutritious meals and distribute them via community-based organizations. During the COVID crisis, Rethink Food leveraged its experience as a food rescue and distribution model to launch Rethink Certified, a partnership program with a two-fold purpose: to feed communities and keep restaurants in business, not just in times of crisis. By providing grants and resources to partner restaurants, they can prepare community meals as a part of their daily operations and keep employees working. Since its launch, in April 2020, the Rethink Certified program has provided over 2 million meals.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Athletic Brewing to reduce food insecurity,” says Rethink Food founder and CEO Matt Jozwiak. “There is a collective urgency to create lasting change in our food system at this critical time. Athletic Brewing’s donation will directly support Rethink’s Food goal of providing one million meals to local communities this holiday season.”

Run Wild features a blend of five Northwest Hops, this sessionable 70 calorie IPA is one of Athletic Brewing’s award-winning flagship beers. It has won awards ranging from Gold at the World Beer Awards and Best of Craft Beer Awards, as well as a Silver Medal at the International Beer Challenge.

This will cap off a huge year of giving for Athletic Brewing, totaling over $500,000 to charitable causes throughout the year.

“Giving shouldn’t be limited to just one day a year, but every day,” said Shufelt. “The core of our brand identity is creating happy, healthy, and active communities. Giving back whether it be via our Two for the Trails program, or on direct programs like Rethink Food is the base DNA of our brand.”

Athletic gave over $500,000 to charitable causes throughout 2020. Other giving programs included:

Over $300,000 via Athletic Brewing’s Two for the Trails program that contributes two percent of all revenue back to trail-based non-profits.

$100,000 to support the restaurant industry and its employee during COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions.

$70,000 to support racial justice and increase diversity and inclusivity in the craft beer industry via the United Negro College Fund, Equal Justice Initiative, NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund, Brewing Change Collaborative & Facing History and Ourselves.

And of course, what will be $100,000 to feed families in need via Rethink.

About Athletic Brewing

International Beer Challenge 2020 “Brewer of the Year North America”, Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting athletic craft brews let you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. You can enjoy them anytime, anywhere, and still be healthy, active, and at your best; it’s the very reason they started brewing them in the first place. With custom breweries on the East and West coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including the 2020 World Beer Award Gold medal for Run Wild. To top it all off, as part of the Athletic Brewing “Two for the Trails” initiative, 2% of all sales are donated to causes and organizations that support healthy, outdoor, active living.

Whether you've decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or for just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides an option without compromises that you’re guaranteed to enjoy.

About Rethink Food

Rethink Food is a nonprofit whose mission is to reduce food insecurity by developing practical models that distribute nutritionally dense, culturally sensitive meals to nourish healthy and thriving communities. Founded in 2017, Rethink Food developed a process to transform excess food from restaurants, corporate kitchens, and grocery stores into nutritious meals and distribute them via community-based organizations (CBOs). With food insecurity escalating and restaurants facing widespread closures during COVID, Rethink Food leveraged its experience as a food rescue and distribution model to launch Rethink Certified, a partnership program with a two-fold purpose: to feed communities and keep restaurants in business, not just in times of crisis. By providing grants and resources to local restaurants, they can prepare community meals as a part of their daily operation. Since its launch in April 2020, the Rethink Certified program has invested $10M into 35+ independent restaurants and has provided over 2 million meals for those facing food insecurity. For more information, visit rethinkfood.org. Follow Rethink Food on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter.