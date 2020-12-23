Insights on the Adult Stores Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The adult stores market is expected to grow by USD 8.27 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The increasing LGBT population is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the negative social perceptions of adult stores will hamper the market growth.

Adult Stores Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the sex toys market segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Adult Stores Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for adult stores in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Ansell Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

LELOi AB

Luvu Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Tantus Inc.

TENGA Co. Ltd.

The Aneros Co.

WOW Tech International GmbH

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

