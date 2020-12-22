Holiday Drive-by Event in Pasadena Brings Much Needed Happiness to Underprivileged Families

One of the 18 families adopted by Heart of Angels picking up donations. (Photo: Business Wire)

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marquez Private Wealth of Raymond James held their first Heart of Angels “Holidays from the Heart: Drive-by Cheer” event. The pandemic was no match to the efforts of these “angels” as they managed to adopt 18 families in the Pasadena, South Central Los Angeles and Eagle Rock area. In partnership with The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for distribution, Heart of Angels provided over 100 people with gifts, groceries and hot meals courtesy of Rounds Burgers.

“Christmas is about giving hope and much needed love especially during these unprecedented times,” said Heart of Angels founder Michelle Marquez. “Although it’s a little different this year, I strive to bring the magic of Christmas to every child no matter the circumstance. They are not alone.” Marquez is managing director of Marquez Private Wealth Management of Raymond James, based in Pasadena.

Last year, Heart of Angels adopted 40 families (over 200 people) and provided an unforgettable experience at the Pasadena Hilton complete with presents, food, live entertainment and surprise guests. For over a decade Heart of Angels, a non-profit organization, has been adopting underprivileged children and families who have been nominated by Children’s Hospital, Mother’s Club and social workers in the Los Angeles County.

Those interested in supporting, donating or volunteering with Heart of Angels may email heartofangelscharity@gmail.com, or https://heartofangels.net.

Marquez Private Wealth of Raymond James

2 North Lake Ave., Suite 910, Pasadena, CA 91101

Toll Free: 800.333.8839 // Direct: 626.658.9610

www.marquezprivatewealth.com

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Raymond James is not affiliated with any of the organizations mentioned.